15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

PHOTOS: IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork

7 June 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Photos from the tournament which co-funded by the Erasmus + Programme of the European Union

IMART 2022 consists of a 4 Day International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament which is taking place at Irish Independent Park (IIP), Cork on Monday 6th, Tuesday 7th, Thursday 9th and Friday 10th June 2022. There are 24 Men’s teams participating and for the first time ever 4 Women’s teams. With over 1,000 players from over 15 countries taking part, IMART2022 is a true international event. For more information on IMART 2022 logon to https://imartworldcup.org/imart-2022/

Fundación Tarucas, Chile at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Zachary Morreau, Hesselse Herten, pictured at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Colm Quinlan and Conor Nagle, Sundays Well Rebels, pictured at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Tomas Carlen and Julia Montilla, Pumpas Argentina, at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Liam Deary, Edinburgh Rugby Inclusive, at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Club De Rugby, El Salvardor at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Alejandro Gutierrez and Ignacio Monter, Incluindus Team, Spain, at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

West Cork Jesters, at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Colm Quinlan and Conor Nagle, Sundays Well Rebels at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Halifax Magpies, England at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Belen Castellano and Paqui Moreno, URA CLAN Almería, Spain, at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

URA CLAN Almería Group, Spain, at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Sam Twomey, Fermoy, Berten Meuwis, Hesselste Herten, Zachary Morreau, Hesselse Herten and Jessica Cunha, Abilities Centre- Mixed Ability Sport Canada, at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Zachary Morreau, Hesselse Herten; Jessica Cunha, Abilities Centre- Mixed Ability Sport Canada; Sam Twomey, Fermoy and Berten Meuwis, Hesselste Herten, at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

Pictured at the IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork.
Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: SOUTH CORK, NEWS, SPORT
Everyman Theatre prints first summer brochure in over two years #LifeAfterCOVID
Previous Post
New literary journal ‘The Four Faced Liar’ will be published in Cork
Next Post