PHOTOS: IMART Mixed Ability Rugby World Cup in Musgrave Park, Cork

7 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

IMART 2022 consists of a 4 Day International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament which is taking place at Irish Independent Park (IIP), Cork on Monday 6th, Tuesday 7th, Thursday 9th and Friday 10th June 2022. There are 24 Men’s teams participating and for the first time ever 4 Women’s teams. With over 1,000 players from over 15 countries taking part, IMART2022 is a true international event. For more information on IMART 2022 logon to https://imartworldcup.org/imart-2022/