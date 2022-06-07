New literary journal ‘The Four Faced Liar’ will be published in Cork

7 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

First issue out October 2022

The Four Faced Liar is the new Cork-based literary journal. Named after the much-loved Shandon Bells, and edited by four lovers of tall stories, its first print issue will launch in autumn 2022, showcasing an exciting and eclectic mix of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, literary translation and visual art. Issue 1 will include a mix of new voices with established writers (Mary O’ Donnell, Danny Denton, Nidhi Zak/Aria Eipe, and Jan Carson). For issue one, the publishers need your help.

“We believe in paying writers and artists, and all contributors will be paid for their work. To get this issue to print we need the help of lovers of literature and art. Or established writers who wish to support emerging writers to get their cherished words into print. Or those who simply feel some empathy for four optimistic souls who’re working long unpaid hours to bring this idea to fruition.”

Who is behind the new journal?

Four writers in different genres, here are their Twitter bios:

Patrick Holloway

@hollowaywriter2 Award winning writer of stories and poems. stinging fly/ the moth/ southword/ Irish times/ Carve. Agility Award 2022 Rosie Morris



@rosiemor29 mentorship fellow Prizewinner @braylitfest @lunatefiction @FlashStrands @CrankedAnvil Lover of words, waves & things that fly @MunLitCentre

Stephen Brophy

@sbrophy85 Winner of the 2021 Montana Prize in Fiction and Silver Apples Magazine Short Story Competition. Lucy Holme – Roberts