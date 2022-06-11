Cork City FC partnership with FREE NOW

11 June 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Football Club today announces its new partnership with Ireland’s leading multi mobility app FREE NOW as its Official Mobility Partner in 2022. The partnership will bring FREE NOW and Cork City FC together for the first time and for the remainder of the 2022 season. FREE NOW will also take over as main partner to the CCFC APP.

This announcement builds on FREE NOW’s commitment to support local communities across the country by providing them with flexible and sustainable transport solutions to help meet Ireland’s changing transport needs.

Since launching its sustainable ECO booking (ev/hybrid) option on the app last year for passengers in Cork, the uptake of green journeys on the FREE NOW app has grown by 174% so far this year. This function will be available to Cork City FC supporters, staff and players and will hopefully facilitate more sustainable transport choices in line with the club’s matches and travel requirements.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership Commercial Manager for Cork City FC, Paul Deasy said, “We are delighted to welcome FREE NOW as Official Mobility Partner to the club. FREE NOW will also take over as main sponsors to our official Cork City FC app, and as an app-driven company themselves, it really is a great fit. We will also be running online collaborations to give our fans the opportunity to win taxi vouchers, among other fantastic prizes. Keep an eye out on our social media channels as exciting days are ahead.”

Regional Development Manager for FREE NOW, Denis Fogarty (a former Munster Rugby Player) also commented, “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Cork City FC and hope that the club continues to build on the success of the current season. FREE NOW has been providing public transport solutions for passengers in Cork for almost 10 years now and we look forward to expanding our offering further in Cork communities, helping more people get from A to B thanks to our fleet of driver partners across the county.” Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/ProvisionFREE NOW’s driver office is open from 10am to 4pm every Tuesday at Level 2, Unit 3E, North Point Business Park, off the Commons Road, Cork City for any FREE NOW or taxi drivers who may have any questions or want to find out more about becoming a FREE NOW driver partner.