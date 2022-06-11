What’s happening in Carrigaline?

11 June 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Walk for Life

Everyone is invited to participate in and/or sponsor the annual Walk for Life from Carrigaline on Saturday, June 18th. Organised by John Wade from Grange, Douglas, the walk commences from outside Carrigaline Community Centre at 10.30am and proceeds along the Greenway in the direction of Crosshaven as far as Frenchfurze/Aghamarta Halt and back.

All proceeds will go towards the cost of funding children’s orthopaedic realignment operations and physiotherapy and the re-wiring of a Leprosy orthopaedic workshop at Shirati Hospital, Tanzania which John has personally visited. The projects are spearheaded by Dr Glen Brubaker, Friends of Shirati. Walk for Life is a registered charity.

Walk With Rob

A reminder that the 21K ‘Walk, Jog or Run With Rob’ from Haulbowline Island to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in aid of The Down Syndrome Centre, Forge Hill, Cork takes place on this Sunday June 19th. Headed up by Olympian medallist and World Champion walker Rob Heffernan the walk will pass through Ringaskiddy, Shanbally, Monkstown, Passage West, Rochestown, Mahon, Blackrock and on to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. To enter, book your ticket on Eventbrite.ie

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retired Association is nearing the end of the season with only two more days in the Parish Centre. They will have a day out on Thursday June 23rd when they will have a full day trip to the Mizen Head. On Thursday June 30th which is the last day before the summer break CARA will have music with Dave and Tadhg. New members are welcome.

Refugee Week

To mark World Refugee Week the Carrigaline welcome group CEPT (Carrigaline Ecumenical Project Team) is organising a photographic exhibition “Healing” in the St Mary’s Parish Hall, Church Road from Sunday June 19th to Saturday June 25th . Sr Jo McCarthy of the Cork Migrant Centre will perform the official opening at 12 noon on Sunday. The exhibition will be open Monday to Saturday from 10.00am – 12 noon, 2.00pm-4.00pm and 6.00pm to 8.00pm. This exhibition has been made possible by the kind sharing of photographs by the Alrahal Family who celebrate the one year anniversary of their safe arrival from Syria/Lebanon to our community. The photographs will include images of the family’s life from before the Syrian conflict up to their time in Lebanon. The images capture aspects of the family’s life, homeland, food and culture and their arrival to Ireland in June 2021. The Carrigaline Ecumenical Project Team (CEPT) is made up of members of the Parishes of Carrigaline Union and Our Lady and St. John under the guidance of Canon Elaine Murray and Father Pat Fogarty.

Lá na Gaeilge

Carraig ag Caint group will take part in Lá na Gaeilge, a free Family Fun Day through Irish, that will take place in Tramore Valley Park, Cork on Sunday 19th June from 13:00 to 16:00. Free Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite. It will provide an opportunity to families and communities to spend an afternoon free of charge through Irish and to use whatever Irish they have in a fun and friendly environment.

There will be entertainment with Giggles the Clown, Little Gem Puppets and a Juggling workshop and show with Stephen McGinley. Pax Ó Faoláin with host a Sean Nós singing workshop while a Sean Nós dance workshop will be under the direction of Becky Ní Éallaithe. There will be fun and games in the park with Ógras, Cumann na bhFiann and Gaelscoileanna and a book, board game and craft corner will be hosted by Glór na nGael’s Teanga Tí. Gaelgeoirí Cois Laoi will coordinate a Conversation Corner for adults and there will be information stands from both national & local Irish language organisations. There will also be the opportunity to view one of the boats used by Naomhóga Chorcaí, Cork’s Currach rowing club, and talk to them about it. Free tickets for Lá na Gaeilge i gCorcaigh are available from Eventbrite.

Bring a picnic, chairs or a picnic blanket for the picnic and musical instruments and voices with you for the open music session!

Engines on Display

Carrigaline Men’s Shed exhibited a number of stationary engines at the Innishannon Steam and Vintage Rally last weekend Sunday and Monday, June 5th and 6th. Members Dick Jenkinson and Brian Clough who restored the engines, the three Lister and one Bamford 4HP, were onsite to discuss their projects with stationary engine enthusiasts. Despite the teeming rain on Sunday the Rally was very busy and Monday turned out to be a glorious day. Their next outing is to the Robertscove Vintage Festival on Sunday July 31st.

Men’s Shed Walking Group

On Monday May 30th the Men’s Shed walking group drove to the Marina in Cork city and walked through the newly opened section of the Marina Park. They had no walk bank holiday Monday but plan to meet up at the Shed next Monday, June 13th at 11.00am. New members welcome.

Carrigaline AC

Carrigaline Athletic club had a number of runners in the Cork City Marathon, some did the full marathon, others the half marathon and some in the relay. Conditions were very wet for all who participated.

Congratulations on the Carrigaline AC juvenile members who performed very well at the Courceys Open Sports at the GAA grounds in Ballinspittle on Monday. Many won medals and the relay teams did exceptionally well.

Enactments at the Fort

Camden Fort Meagher which has been closed to the public since September 2019 opened on the weekend of May 28th, 29th. Many improvements continued to be made to the Fort over the past few years, with more rooms available for exhibition space. Visitors were treated to a variety of four different enactments over the weekend. The fort was open again this June weekend and will continue to be open every weekend during the summer with enactments scheduled for the last weekend of June, July, August and September the 10th/11th. Other attractions are also planned for during the season. Camden Fort Meagher, which is one of the best preserved Napoleonic Forts, was used as a location for filmmaking during the year.