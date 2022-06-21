Which Irish bookmakers are the best for new customers 

21 June 2022

By Roger Kennedy

When it comes to online betting, it’s easy to be struck by the sheer number of options available to you. Choice can be overwhelming, so knowing who to go with can sometimes be impossible without a lot of research. Today, we’re going to look at one simple criteria: which Irish bookmaker is the best for new customers. New customer deals in online Irish betting sites is one of the biggest things you should look at, as you can get some really advantageous deals and free bets when you first sign up.

Again, though, almost all of them offer some kind of sign up bonus—so whose is best? We’ve tried to compile the best ones for you here today, so read on to find out more.

1.Coral

One of the older and more well established bookmakers, coral provide betting on a wide range of events and games. Their introductory offer is not the flashiest on this list, but it’s definitely a great starting point. Remember, you’re going to get the most out of your betting if you take advantage of as many free offers as you can.

Coral is offering €20 in free bets when you deposit only €5. This is one of the best places to get started because it’s one of the lowest deposits required to get your free bets. What’s more, the €20 is split into four smaller bets, which gives you a great chance to get acquainted with a variety of features of each bookmaker.

As long as you deposit your €5 at odds of ½ or more, you’ll have your free bets to use for up to two weeks. Coral is a really great bookmaker to get started for new customers.

2.Paddy Power

One of the great things about Paddy Power’s new customer offer is that, again, it gives you a really good chance to get acquainted with the system. You might want to take a while choosing what to bet on, and how to do it—Paddy Power’s introductory offer will help you do this.

Paddy Power’s offer to new customers is unique, in that they offer to refund your first, €20 bet if it loses. Essentially, then, you get a free €20 bet. You’ll have to deposit the funds yourself, obviously but if the bet isn’t successful you could just take the stake back. If it wins, you’re golden.

So, like I said, this involves a bit more upfront money than some of the others on this list, but it’s a great free bet that you can make without fear of losing.

3.BetVictor

Perhaps the most straightforwardly advantageous new customer offers by any bookmaker in Ireland, both new or established, is offered by BetVictor. They are offering €30 worth of free bets for a deposit of only €5. As long as you make that €5 bet within a week of opening your account, you’ll be credited with €30 worth of free bets to use on whatever you want.

Naturally, if you make a lot of wins, then that’s a load of free winnings! Which is absolutely the best kind of winnings in betting.

But, again, this amount of free bets just gives you a chance to get acquainted with the software and start thinking about what you might want to bet on, if you aren’t already sure. It is split into two lots of free, €10 bets, as well as €10 in slots bonuses. So, there’s a great variety of ways to win!

4.Boyle Sports

One-upping BetVictor by a considerable margin, Boyle Sports take their introductory offer a step further. They offer €40 in free bets for a deposit of only €10. This is split into €30 of free bets alongside a €10 casino bonus. Boyle Sports offers a really great variety of events and games to bet on, and so they’re another really great choice for the new bettor.

Finding the right offer isn’t always simple, and you shouldn’t necessarily always go straight for the offer with the highest amount of free bet money. However, in this case, Boyle Sports have a really fantastic offer to make that you won’t want to miss.

That said, if you are completely new to the betting scene, you might want to start out with an offer like PaddyPowers—get to grips with the experience first before being given such a large amount in free bets! Because €40 in free bets really is a tremendous amount.