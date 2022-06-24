Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, attends Naval Service Commissioning Ceremony in Haulbowline

24 June 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney TD, attended this year’s Naval Service Commissioning Ceremony at the Naval base in Haulbowline, County Cork where cadets of the 60th class were appointed to be Officers of the Permanent Defence Force.

Addressing the newly commissioned Officers, Minister Coveney thanked them for their commitment and service, as they embed themselves into life in the Irish Naval Service.

“Today is a celebration of real achievement for the 60th Cadet Class. It marks a great milestone in the lives of these young officers who have pledged their loyalty to the State and its citizens.

The people of Ireland can truly be proud of the wonderful work carried out by the Naval Service and I wish the four individuals before me every continued success with their endeavours.”

Minister Coveney highlighted the rewarding nature of a career in the Defence Forces, which is demanding career but a fulfilling one.

“As Minister, I want to say that the State recognizes and values you and all of your colleagues: the men and women of Oglaigh na hÉireann”