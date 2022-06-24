Places To Visit In Cork

24 June 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Cork is the southernmost county in Ireland and is the second largest city in the Emerald Isle, next to Dublin. Located along the beautiful coastline, Cork is the largest county in Ireland with a renowned restaurant scene, friendly locals, and serene views. There is an abundance of things to see and do in Cork for both visitors and locals.

1. English Market

The English Market is located right in the heart of Cork’s city center. Visitors can find fresh fruit, Artisan breads, and freshly caught seafood at the market. Cork has arguably one of the best restaurants in all of Ireland, making the English Market a perfect first introduction to Cork’s food scene. Visitors can find regional delicacies like drisheen (blood sausage), buttered eggs, battlebord (dried salted ling), and spiced beef.

2. Blarney Castle

Not too far from Cork’s city center is Blarney Castle, the famous and historic medieval castle that was built in the 15th century. Visitors come to the castle to kiss the Blarney Stone, which is known for granting kissers the gift of eloquence. The castle is surrounded by beautiful themed gardens including the poison garden which grows wolfsbane, ricin, mandrake, deadly nightshade, and poison ivy.

3. St. Patrick’s Street

A few minutes walk from the English Market is St. Patrick’s Street, Cork’s shopping hub of broad streets lined with fine shops. St. Patrick’s Street is known as one of, if not the best places to shop in Ireland. The street includes well-known brands like Pandora, Marks & Spencer, Holland & Barrett, and Brown Thomas. It’s fondly referred to as “Pana” by locals and is a must-visit spot in Cork, even for those who don’t enjoy shopping as it’s a busy street where locals spend their time.

4. Titanic Experience in Cobh

A small town in Cork, Cobh is home to the Titanic ticket office and is the last place the Titanic stopped to pick up passengers before tragedy struck the ship. The tour takes a deep dive into the backgrounds of the passengers of the Titanic such as; the passengers’ experience, and their interesting stories of the passengers. History lovers and Titanic fans shouldn’t miss this unique experience.

5. Saint Fin Barres Cathedral

Just an 11-minute walk from St. Patrick’s Street is Saint Finn Barres Cathedral. This Anglican cathedral was built in 1879 with Cork limestone. The choir is decorated with beautiful mosaics, while on the outside of the Cathedral are stained glass windows and carved icons that display the intricate craftsmanship of the period.

6. Shandon Bells, St. Anne’s Church

St. Anne’s Church is famous for Shandon Bells tower. Built in 1722, the church still has its original 18th-century bells, which are a must-see when visiting Cork. At St. Anne’s tower, visitors can ring the Shandon Bells themselves and look out at the breathtaking views of the city of Cork from the upper balcony.

7. Blackrock Castle Observatory

Located on the shores of the River Lee, Blackrock Castle is a beautiful castle that resembles the castles one would dream of in fiction tales. Blackrock Castle was built in 1828 and was a site of numerous battlements. Today, it has an observatory for visitors to explore. The observatory features a cinema, a planetarium, and many interactive exhibits.

8. Fota Wildlife Park

Located on 100 acres of land, Fota Wildlife Park is Ireland’s second largest tourist attraction and is only 25 minutes East of Cork city. With over 440,000 visitors every year, Fota Wildlife Park is the perfect place to visit and watch animals in their natural habitats. Fota allows visitors to walk through the park and observe the animals. Many tourists set aside at least half a day to explore and enjoy all that Fota Wildlife Park has to offer.

9. Cork Public Museum

The Cork Public Museum, found in the former “Shrubbery House” is a place worth mentioning for history buffs and visitors looking to learn more about Cork’s history. In the museum, guests can view collections of silver and ceramics and learn about Cork’s rich history. After visiting the museum, visitors can take a walk through Fitzgerald Park – a serene escape into beautiful gardens, sculptures, and cafes.

Whether visiting to explore the outdoors, enjoy delicious cuisine, or experience history, there is no shortage of places to visit in Cork. Cork has an abundance of historic and cultural places to visit, as well as attractions for every visitor to enjoy.