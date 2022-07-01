Property lender Onate approves over €19m of loans in Cork

1 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Short term property lender Onate has issued terms on over €19,141,700 worth of loans in Cork in its first 14 months of trading. These loans cover a variety of uses, including;

Funding debt settlements where legacy debt was purchased by investment funds

Releasing equity in property to cover a number of uses, including purchasing other properties.

Supporting borrowers who are purchasing investment properties that need some light refurbishment works before being rented out or sold.

Onate provides fast and flexible short-term finance on residential and mixed-use investment property (‘Property Bridging Loans’) from €250k to €4m using modern technology solutions. This allows property entrepreneurs and investors to obtain finance in generally two to three weeks, rather than two to three months.

CEO Dan Gandesha said: