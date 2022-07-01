Fivefold increase in East Cork works to deliver improved water supply

1 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

It’s a good week for East Cork with news that a further 8.8km of old water mains will be replaced this year.

Irish Water began works replacing more than 2km of aged pipes in Churchtown and Maytown South in May and has now announced that a total of 11km will be modernised before the end of the year.

These works will reduce burst and supply interruptions, improve water quality and significantly reduce the amount of treated water being lost into the ground.

Irish Water’s Steven Blennerhassett is proud to be announcing the investment for the area.

“Replacing an additional 8.8km of watermains is a significant project which will have huge benefits for the people of Churchtown and Maytown South. Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress with National Leakage Reduction Programme. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was 38% and with projects like this one in East Cork we are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.”

In order to complete the works on the L-3633 Road between Cloyne and Ballycotton, passing through Churchtown and Maytown South, traffic management will be in place. The L-3633 Churchtown Road will remain closed from Cloyne to Ballycotton via Churchtown and Maytown South from July 4 to December 23. However, local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

The works may involve some short-term interruptions, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

“We understand this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause. Ward and Burke will carry out the works which are expected to be completed before the end of this year,” said Steven Blennerhassett.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on the website www.water.ie

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

For more information on reducing leaks visit https://www.water.ie/projects/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/