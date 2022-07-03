CORK BUSINESS NEWS: Pat Phelan’s Sisu opens first USA Clinic

3 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Sisu Clinic, a doctor-led cosmetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of the most advanced non-invasive beauty treatments in the world, opened the doors to its first US location in recent days. The clinic has opened in Shops at Merrick Park, a shopping mall close to Miami, Florida. It is the first of the stateside based clinics that are set to open this year. The opening comes as part of the Irish business’ rapid expansion goals, with further openings planned not only for the US, but across the UK and Ireland this year and beyond. The company currently operates across 14 locations in Ireland and the UK, offering a range of non-invasive cosmetic treatments.

“Sisu Clinic’s ambitions have always lay in the US and we’re thrilled to open our first clinic in Miami, Florida this week. We have incredible teams on both sides of the pond who have been laying the groundwork for months now, and we’re delighted to finally see it all come to fruition. With more clinics to launch in New York, Florida and Texas in the coming months it’s an incredibly exciting and busy time to be a part of Sisu’s journey,” said Pat Phelan, co-founder and CEO of Sisu Clinic.

Sisu Clinic was founded in Cork in 2018 by serial tech start-up entrepreneur Pat Phelan, and brothers Dr. James Cotter and Dr. Brian Cotter. Pat’s tech and business expertise and the doctor duo’s medical knowledge combined have been proven to be a dynamic partnership and created what they believe to be a solution to a gap in the market, providing a patient-centric approach to cosmetic medicine.

“Cosmetic procedures are a saturated industry, but what sets Sisu Clinic apart is our emphasis on treating clients like patients, rather than customers. Our primary goal is to ensure that the patient receives the most professional, safe, medical treatment on offer and feels good about the entire experience. We have seen the success of this approach across our Irish operations and we are really excited to bring this into the US”, added Dr. Brian Cotter co-founder and global medical director.

The new Sisu Clinic Merrick Park location will offer best-in-class services with a hyperfocus on botox and dermal fillers, as well as permanent fat reduction and a collection of Sisu exclusive treatments tailored to the discerning individual and designed to refresh and restore the patient’s natural beauty with timeless results.

Sisu Clinic joins the ranks of Nordstrom, Gucci, J.Crew, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus and many more as The Shops at Merrick Park located at 358 San Lorenzo Avenue, Suite 2400.

About Sisu Clinic

Sisu Clinic is a doctor-led cosmetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of advanced beauty treatments—including botox, dermal fillers, skin boosters and more. Sisu was created with the singular purpose of setting a new standard in aesthetic medical patient care by putting patients first. With 14 clinics across Ireland and Northern Ireland, Sisu is committed to administering a human-centric, empathic approach to care when administering bespoke, nonsurgical treatments based on patients’ unique needs, desires and individual physiology. Sisu was created in 2018 in collaboration between veteran tech start-up entrepreneur and CEO Pat Phelan, with brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter. To date, Sisu has raised $11 million, including a $5.5 million round to support the US expansion.