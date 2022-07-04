Water to go off in Ballyvolane

4 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



Possible overnight outage as Irish Water continues to progress with the Ballyvolane Water and Wastewater Project

Irish Water wishes to advise that water main connection works on the Ballyhooly Road, Cork city, may cause a disruption to supply for homes and businesses from 7pm on Tuesday, 5 July to 3am on Wednesday, 6 July.

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Ashgrove Drive, Ashgrove Avenue, Ashgrove Lawn, Rathcooney Road, Banduff Road, Brookvale, Lios Rua, Ballyvolane Road, Ballyvolane New Road, and surrounding areas in Cork City that as part of the network improvement works being delivered on the Ballyhooly Road, part of the Ballyvolane Water and Wastewater Project, there may be disruption to water supply for approximately eight hours on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00049606.