5 things you should know about online Casinos

9 July 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Like most people, you already likely know that people make a lot of money from online casinos. They find games they like, study the RTPs, stake high with a good bankroll, and win big. Some have even hit the jackpots! So, while the deal may seem too good to be true, it is not. However, before you open an account or start looking up the best casino sites, it’s always good to know what online casinos entail. Are there any secrets hidden from beginners? Is there anything you can do to increase your winning chances? We find out:

You could be breaking the law

Did you know that online gambling is not legal everywhere? You must check to ensure that the governing authority in your region okays such activities. Moreover, it would help if you were quick to investigate the casino you want to use by focusing on:

Does it have a license ? Unregulated casinos often flout many rules and can make away with your winnings.

Does the licensor have a good reputation ? If the casino falls under a lax regulator, you will not be protected much, and

Does the casino have the right to operate in your region ? Please note that using a casino operating illegally, even if gambling is legal in your country, can force you to forfeit your winnings.

Play it safe by banking on sites with the right to offer you their services. And when in doubt, research the sites and consult their said regulators.

Winning Mostly Relies on Luck

Have you heard of random number generators? When casinos first started, they were offline. And the technology involved was not so high tech. As a result, some players learned how to study the machines and predict the outcomes, which helped them win big. But then the random number generators were invented, which changed the game. People could no longer predict what number or symbol would come next. And in online games, the randomness is on another level, which increases the risk associated with the games.

Does that mean you cannot win? Not at all – it only means that you must rely on other ways to increase your winning chances. Which are they?

Understand your bankroll : You must always be aware of how much money you can afford to lose. That way, you can avoid staking more than you should and protect yourself from chasing losses.

Use progressive gambling strategies : You can decide to stake more or less money each time you win or lose. These strategies do not affect your wins; but instead, they help you keep tabs on your money.

In games like blackjack, you can increase your chances of winning by learning the game’s rules and abiding by them. Some strategies can also help you win more. But this only works in games that require skilful play.

Counting Cards is Impossible

See how you can count cards in blackjack when playing online? No matter what some online sources tell you, it’s impossible to do this online. But why is that the case?

Casinos shuffle their decks often to ensure you cannot keep track of the cards, and

They use random card generators.

You can’t tell what other players in the live game have, nor can you tell what the dealer has in hand. And that, of course, puts you at a disadvantage when deciding if you will split, double down, or stand.

You Can Cheat in Poker

While you may not have the option to count cards in blackjack, you can increase your winning chances in poker. How? – By mining data! Often, using such programs can land you in trouble with most sites. But if you can get one that allows you to use the programs which track statistics, you can always use this in your favour.

Reviews Can Lie

Usually, people start by reading reviews about online sites before opening accounts. And that is always a good move because you can base your decision on someone else’s experience. But guess what? Some reviews are not 100% accurate as the reviewers have a monetary connection with the sites they review. Thus, they may state that a site is a good deal when it is not. So, you should always check the general opinion and weigh your options.

With the online gambling industry raking in billions of dollars a year, learning more about this industry will only help you make more money out of it in the long run.