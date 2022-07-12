SAILING: Port of Cork celebrates 30 years of supporting Cork Week

12 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

With a longstanding history and commitment to supporting maritime leisure and recreation, the Port of Cork Company (PoCC) welcomes the return of Volvo Cork Week and is proud to be celebrating a 30-year partnership with the much-loved sailing event.

Hosted by the Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) in Crosshaven, the annual sailing regatta will welcome hundreds of boats, thousands of sailors, and visitors from around the world to Cork this week, from July 11th – 15th 2022.

The Port of Cork has sponsored the racing festival for over 30 years and assists RCYC with safety measures, over 900 boat moorings and by dropping markers, to help prepare the harbour for the influx of visitors.

Speaking at Volvo Cork Week Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer with Port of Cork Company stated “ Cork Week is a great way for the local community to get involved in maritime leisure activities and to celebrate our world-class harbour. We are very fortunate to have such a vast natural leisure resource available right on our doorstep. With sailing clubs and rowing clubs dotted throughout the harbour, excellent fishing and picturesque harbour-side paths for walking, running or cycling, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Cork harbour offers very sheltered and smooth sailing conditions with high winds – the perfect conditions for sailing and racing. Our vibrant harbour community attracts global visitors to events such as Cork Week and supports the growth of the marine and leisure tourism sector in Ireland. We are very proud to support RCYC and such an esteemed and important event for Cork for over 30 years”

Gavin Deane, General Manager of The Royal Cork Yacht Club stated, “We would like to extend a huge thanks to The Port of Cork, who has supported Volvo Cork Week for over 30 years. As the world’s second-largest natural harbour, the Port of Cork is key to the city and county’s business and boating community. We are looking forward to seeing the exciting and significant investment and redevelopment projects underway in the Port.”

Port of Cork Company has over a 200-year history of supporting the commercial running of Cork Harbour. In 2009 PoCC published its Leisure and Recreation Strategy, outlining the significant potential for the growth of Cork’s marine leisure and recreation sector and its key objectives to support the sector. PoCC sponsors many other important marine initiatives such as Sail Training Ireland, a registered charity that supports the development and education of young people through sail training programmes. Young people, usually from areas of disadvantage, have the opportunity to learn to sail onboard tall ships such as the Brian Ború, Irish Sea Explorer and other vessels around the world.

To find out more about Port of Cork Company and how it supports marine leisure, please visit www.portofcork.ie. To find out more about Volvo Cork Week and The Royal Cork Yacht Club, please visit www.royalcork.com.