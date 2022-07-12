Douglas needs to be protected from Dublin based An Bord Pleanala

12 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork South Central Labour’s Local Area Rep Peter Horgan has sought protected status for the Fingerpost in Douglas, along with the Mangala Valley, in light of plans to remove the roundabout in favour of a signalised junction and construct a new road over the Ballybrack Woods.

“The Fingerpost is a historic structure of part of the Douglas story,” said Mr Horgan.

“We’ve heard some Councillors say previously that the Fingerpost would not be touched but now we see in black and white the removal of the roundabout and the Fingerpost. I have written to the Conservation Officer of Cork City Council to seek the protection of the Fingerpost as a piece of Cork history.”

“I have also sought protection orders on Ballybrack/Mangala Valley. We cannot countenance Dublin based desktop exercises in Bord Pleanala superseding the wishes and lives of those who use amenities that Cork County and City Council have already invested in. Just because the Green Party brought in a Road Traffic Bill that allows Bord Pleanala to overturn a City Development plan in favour of a new Road, doesn’t mean that needs to happen.

“Bus Connects can be a success and provide enhanced services and times but we need to listen to the people and chart a compromise that delivers for everyone. We need an extended public consultation time and deeper conversation. If they can have three rounds of public consultation in Dublin, they cannot rail road Cork Bus Connects. We need to walk every part of the corridors and see the impact at every step.”