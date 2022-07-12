WEST CORK HEALTH: No visitors allowed at Bantry General Hospital

12 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bantry General Hospital Management, having considered the high inpatient levels of Covid-19, has taken the difficult decision to continue with visiting restrictions in order to protect our patients, their relatives and our staff. Visiting in the main hospital will be facilitated on compassionate grounds only, to be agreed with the Ward manager and relevant Consultant in advance of visiting.

All visiting arrangements will be reviewed weekly.

A statement this afternoon said:

“Bantry General Hospital empathises with and understands that this announcement will make it difficult for many families, however our priority is to continue to keep your loved ones safe while in the care of BGH, as well maintain the safety & wellbeing of staff at the hospital. BGH would like to extend a very sincere ‘Thank You’ in anticipation of the public’s co-operation with these arrangements.”