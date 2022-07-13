Cork Credit Union now offering loans of up to €100,000

13 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Previous loan cap removed as Blackpool Credit Union look forward to assisting individuals and community with essential financial services

Blackpool Credit Union will host the official opening of their new premises at 59- 63 Dublin Street in Blackpool this Saturday, July 16th from 10am – 1pm.

The new premises, which is adjacent to the shopping centre and the Grotto, was formerly occupied by Ulster Bank and represents a much-needed larger space for the organisation.

In addition to celebrating the opening of their new offices, Blackpool Credit Union are also celebrating the removal of loan caps – which previously only allowed them to offer up to €25,000 over shares in loans to our members.

These loan caps, implemented during the recession in 2010 have now been removed and people from communities in Blackpool, The Glen, Dublin Hill, Ballyvolane, Rathpeacon, Carrignavar, Commons Road/Parklands, Leitrim Street, Whites Cross, Kilcully, and Whitechurch can now avail of loans of up to €100,000.

Blackpool Credit Union has been a long-standing supporter of the local community, sponsoring and donating to many community groups and clubs within the area since their inception in 1963.

Speaking in relation to the new premises and the extension of loan funds available, Chairman of Blackpool Credit Union Seán Coleman said: