15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

FARMING NEWS: Funding boost for 16 Cork Agricultural Shows this summer

13 July 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed individual allocations of up to €6,000 to 16 agricultural shows taking place across County Cork this summer.

Aindreas Moynihan TD

Deputy Moynihan commented, “I’m very pleased to see this funding for our wonderful agricultural shows here in Cork. These shows mean so much to people living in rural areas and are a great social and economic boost as well.

“The shows are a great draw for tourists as well and cater for a range of brilliant activities and events ranging from cattle best of breed to dog shows, sheep and poultry competitions, and music.”

The Cork North West TD added: “So many of these shows comes together on a voluntary basis, so this funding is vital to keep them prospering and providing entertainment for all the family.”

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000 – €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.

The approval of over €313,000 in LEADER programme funding to the Irish Shows Association, which will be used to support the roll out of a National Shows Management software system for use by agricultural and rural shows nationwide, has also been announced.

This funding was approved by the Local Action Groups (LAGs) in Monaghan, Mayo, Cork West and Galway East as part of the LEADER programme Co-operation Measure

Midleton

Cork

Sunday 29 May 2022

Belgooly

Cork

Saturday 4 June 2022

Leap Horse and Pony Show

Cork

Monday 6 June 2022

Clonakilty

Cork

Sunday 12 June 2022

Cork   Summer Show- 2 day

Cork

Saturday 18 June 2022

Charleville- 2 day

Cork

Saturday 25 June 2022

Dunmanway

Cork

Sunday 3 July 2022

Barryroe

Cork

Saturday 9 July 2022

Ballyvourney/Coolea Baile Mhúirne/Cúil Aodha

Cork

Sunday 17 July 2022

Carbery/Skibbereen

Cork

Thursday 21 July 2022

Schull

Cork

Sunday 24 July 2022

West Cork Horse Breeders

Cork

Sunday 31 July 2022

National Dairy Show

Cork

Monday 22 August 2022

Ballygarvan

Cork

Saturday 27 August 2022

Inniscarra

Cork

Sunday 28 August 2022

Bantry

Cork

Sunday 4 September 2022
ENTERTAINMENT, FARMING, FIANNA FAIL, NEWS, POLITICS
Gold Gaisce award for Blackrock student
Previous Post
Cork Credit Union now offering loans of up to €100,000
Next Post