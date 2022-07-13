FARMING NEWS: Funding boost for 16 Cork Agricultural Shows this summer

13 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed individual allocations of up to €6,000 to 16 agricultural shows taking place across County Cork this summer.

Deputy Moynihan commented, “I’m very pleased to see this funding for our wonderful agricultural shows here in Cork. These shows mean so much to people living in rural areas and are a great social and economic boost as well.

“The shows are a great draw for tourists as well and cater for a range of brilliant activities and events ranging from cattle best of breed to dog shows, sheep and poultry competitions, and music.”

The Cork North West TD added: “So many of these shows comes together on a voluntary basis, so this funding is vital to keep them prospering and providing entertainment for all the family.”

Each show will attract funding in the region of €5,000 – €6,000, with funding based on vouched expenditure.

The approval of over €313,000 in LEADER programme funding to the Irish Shows Association, which will be used to support the roll out of a National Shows Management software system for use by agricultural and rural shows nationwide, has also been announced.

This funding was approved by the Local Action Groups (LAGs) in Monaghan, Mayo, Cork West and Galway East as part of the LEADER programme Co-operation Measure