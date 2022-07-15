Ballyhass to benefit from a more secure and reliable water supply

15 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Securing the water supply in Cork remains a vital focus for Irish Water with works due to begin in Ballyhass in mid-July

Working in partnership with Cork County Council, Irish Water will replace over 2 kilometres (km) of old water mains in Ballyhass, Co Cork with new, modern pipes which will drive down leakage and reduce the number of bursts and water outages impacting customers.

Speaking about the project Steven Blennerhassett, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water said: “Irish Water is delighted to deliver these vital water mains replacement works in Ballyhass, which will benefit the local community by driving down leakage and bursts in the area while providing a more secure water supply. These essential works together with the leakage savings and upgrade works completed to date will safeguard the water supply in Ballyhass now and into the future and will also support future growth and development.”

Steven continued: “Irish Water acknowledges the co-operation and patience of the local community in Ballyhass while we continue to deliver these vital water network improvement works to improve the water supply.”

Water mains replacement works will take place from Lisduggan Cross to east of Ballyhass National School, finishing before the entrance to the Plant Hire Yard. Works will then continue from Ballyhass National School junction and travel northbound, via L5106, to the junction at Two Gneeves Road.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to the front of the customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply.

To minimise the impact on customers, areas of work will be limited to short sections. To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, road closures and temporary traffic management will be in place however, local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward and Burke and are expected to be completed in late September.

Customers may experience some short-term interruptions to the water supply, but the team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48-hour notices prior to any planned water interruptions. Details of any supply interruption associated with the project will also be provided on the Water Supply Updates of the Irish Water website www.water.ie

Customers can also phone Irish Water on 1800 278 278 if they have any queries relating to the project.

These works are being carried out under the national Leakage Reduction Programme. Since 2017, Irish Water has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country by fixing leaks and replacing pipes and we are investing a further €250 million each year up to the end of 2030. Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was 38%. We are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.