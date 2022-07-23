Celebrity actress Angela Lansbury has an East Cork house

23 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

County Cork in Ireland is no stranger to celebrities. Many stars have chosen Ireland’s largest County as the location for their summer home, to get away from the hectic schedules of the TV or Film industry.

Dame (knighted in April 2014) Angela Lansbury is now aged 96 and is famous for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote (1984-1996). Where does Angela Lansbury live? She used to have a House in Conna in North Cork, but in more recent years she has had a getaway in East Cork.

Below is a series of archive clips where Angela Lansbury spoke about her time in Ireland, in chronological order

Ballycotton, East County Cork

Where: Corymore House, Ballywilliam, Cloyne, Co Cork, P25 HW74

Designed by her friend the famous pottery maker Stephen Pearce; Lansbury has a U-shaped clifftop house on 9.2 (22.8 acres) hectares at Ballinwilliam, Ballycotton, Co Cork. It’s south of the village of Churchtown South. Lansbury first moved in with her husband in late 1992. The U shape is designed to create a sheltered courtyard, which neutralises the strong sea breezes. Architectural Digest visited the property in 2007. Lansbury spent summers and Christmas’ at the house, and it appears to still be in her ownership.

When Lansbury spoke at nearby Grainstore Entertainment Venue by Ballymaloe House, East Cork on 3 August 2014 she was in fine form:

