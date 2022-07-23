Where is Jeremy Irons’ Castle?

23 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

County Cork in Ireland is no stranger to celebrities. Many stars have chosen Ireland’s largest County as the location for their summer home, to get away from the hectic schedules of the TV or Film industry

Hollywood actor Jeremy Irons’ famous Castle is at “Kilcoe Castle, Kilcoe, Skibbereen, Co Cork, P81 XT92″. It’s located in Roaringwater Bay. It is on a tiny local road which links onto the main Skibbereen to Ballydehob Road, West Cork. It is 1h 30 mins drive from Cork International Airport. Irons is an Honorary Corkman.

Privacy

Remember, a person’s home is their Castle so it can be fun to admire a home from Google Maps, but it’s not a good idea to try and visit anyone’s home – be they celebrity or otherwise – unless you are invited. The internet allows a glimpse into celebrity life, but everyone is entitled to go about their business in peace.

Other celebrities in Cork

Lord of the Dance Michael Flatley is associated with ‘Castlehyde House’, north West of Fermoy. BBC Chatshow host Graham Norton has a summer bolthole at ‘Ahakista House’, West of Bantry, West Cork. Filmmaker & Educator Lord David Puttnam has a home with impressive gardens ‘River House’ South West of Skibbereen, West Cork.

While in the past; Celebrity chef Keith Floyd RIP used to have an estuary side home called ‘Creek Lodge’ on the Belgooly side of Kinsale, and Maureen O’Hara RIP used to own ‘Ludgine Park’ near Glengarriff. Angela Lansbury of Murder She Wrote fame has had two Cork houses.