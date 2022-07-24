Cork TD welcomes creation of Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland office

24 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West and party Spokesperson on Environment, Climate Action and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan, has welcomed the creation of a dedicated office – Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland – charged with supporting consumers, the public sector and businesses to continue to make the switch to zero emission vehicles.

Deputy O’Sullivan commented, “The establishment of this office is a welcome move in our ongoing response to climate change. This office will lead on the delivery of Ireland’s ambitious target under the Climate Action Plan 2021 to have 945,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030.

“Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland will coordinate measures to support the uptake of zero emission vehicles and the rollout of charge point infrastructure.”

The Cork South West TD added: “It has an objective voice on zero emission vehicles, providing advice to both public and private sectors and carrying out significant stakeholder engagement. The Office works across government, industry and society to support the transition to zero emission vehicles.”

Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland operations include:

supports for uptake of zero emission vehicles infrastructure delivery through funding and policy guidance strategy and policy lead, including taxation and regulation research and innovation communications and public and stakeholder engagement

Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland is a Government of Ireland initiative based in the Department of Transport with its functions split across 4 key organisations, drawing on the skills and experience of these organisations: