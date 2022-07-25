Four popular gaming genres in Ireland right now 

25 July 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Although alternative options, such as listening to music or watching a Netflix show appeal, the games industry’s growth suggests that people are also enjoying an extensive selection of games, too. As an entertainment option, gaming’s appeal doesn’t appear to be waning, especially given the emergence of new and improved console machines and the games that come with them.

For gamers in Ireland and around the world, the sheer amount of gaming opportunities has never been so vast. In fact, there are games everywhere these days, from options like Crossy Road on an Amazon Fire TV Stick to a range of entertaining casino games by Pragmatic Play, such as Mighty Kong and Spartan King. These options, and more, highlight the extensive selection of products there are for gamers, and that’s before we’ve even mentioned hugely powerful console machines like a PlayStation 5 and the wealth of releases gamers are enjoying on PC.

From gaming on a smartphone device to accessing more detailed products on a sophisticated console machine, gamers have never had it so good. In terms of the sheer amount of games out there, the genres seem to be ever-changing and continually evolving, too. This multi-million dollar industry is seeing developers continually investing in the development of new titles, adding to the all-round fantastic package on offer for gamers in 2022. When assessing the selection of gaming genres out there, though, there are certainly some more popular options compared to the rest.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most popular gaming genres in Ireland and around the world right now.

Sports games

Fans of sports are some of the most loyal customers on the planet, purchasing their teams’ new kit and reading up on all the latest news surrounding their sport of interest. As such, it’s not surprising to learn that many sports fans also supplement their sports watching with a sports gaming session. These games enable people to score goals with their favourite goal-getter or knock out an opponent inside the Octagon. A prominent category since the beginning of gaming culture, sports games will never die out.

Battle royale games

A new genre compared to many others out there, battle royale games have risen to prominence in recent times thanks to a selection of masterpieces, namely PUBG and Fortnite, in particular. These games have thrived on PC and have since transitioned into the mobile gaming sphere, with iOS and Android users now making the most of these brilliant titles on a miniature handheld device. In the case of PUBG, its success on mobile has been impossible to ignore, with the game having 511.6 million active monthly players on average and 42.6 million daily active players.

Action games

Most people want to immerse themselves in a game and escape reality for a moment. Arguably one of the best ways of achieving this is by transporting yourself into the all-action mayhem that is typically on offer in action games. Testing a player’s reflexes, hand-eye coordination, and reaction time, these types of products provide a solid adrenaline hit and a real challenge for most gamers. With a selection of sub-genres and new tactics to explore, this particular category of gaming will always appeal.

Adventure games

Adventure games generally involve a detailed storyline, plenty of action, glorious graphics, and a range of quirky features that separate them out from many other titles out there. Classics include The Legend of Zelda, although modern-day options, such as Genshin Impact, are also growing in terms of their appeal. From collecting a range of items to exploring an open-world setting, adventure games are really fun.