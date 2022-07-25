Stylish new €4m bar opens in Carrigaline on Wednesday – Mabel Lane, Main Street (on the right side of the Barry Collins Supervalu carpark)

25 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork hospitality group to open trendy €4m bar Mabel Lane in Carrigaline this Wednesday

Works have been ongoing for Mabel Lane for a number of months, and the brand-new bar is finally ready to open to the public on Wednesday at 3pm.

As part of a phased full opening, the bar will open at 3pm serving wines, beer and cocktails until close with live music on the day.

No individual bookings are required for Mabel Lane – but group bookings are advised to book through the website – www.mabellane.ie

For the upcoming Bank Holiday, they’ll be celebrating their opening in style with DJs and live music lined up across the weekend.

In addition to this, there will also be an extensive food range and Mabel Lane will open the kitchen for service from August 2nd, with coffee and scones from 9am-12pm and a full lunch menu from 12-4pm.

By the middle of September, the bar will open with a full breakfast offering from 9am-12, lunch from 12-4pm and will also have an À La Carte offering from 4-10pm.

Owned by Cork hospitality operator The Emporium Company, Mabel Lane will be the fourth addition to their family of bars that have each become firm favourites in their respective localities.

The other assets are The Castle and Yard in Glanmire, JJ Coppingers in Midleton and Tradehouse Central in Ballincollig.

The new bar promises to bring ‘an upscale neighbourhood feel with good food, classic cocktails, live music and good vibes to the heart of Carrigaline’ and replaces the former ‘O’ Cogáin’s’ pub on Main Street Carrigaline and will operate as a late bar on weekends.

Speaking ahead of the opening of Mabel Lan, Group Manager at The Emporium Company, James Dullea said:

“We are very excited to open our doors this Wednesday at 3pm. We are really keen to build a community hub in Carrigaline – where good food and drinks are on offer, and where locals feel comfortable enough to pull up a chair, enjoy the best food in town and relax with a glass or two. We endeavour to deliver a best-in-class hospitality experience across all of our bars,”

“Our strategy from day one has been to bring a city-type bar experience to the suburbs, as we have successfully done with our other bars across the group. Carrigaline was a natural progression for us after Glanmire, Ballincollig and Midleton, due to its population, large hinterland and the amount of development going on in the area. We have seen that there is a huge market for a high-quality bar and food offering outside of Cork City and this is what we have heavily focused on since we began acquiring assets,”

In operation since 2016, The Emporium Company was founded by Cork men, Ronan Murphy, Rory O’Doherty, Derek Walshe and Jim McCarthy. They continue to play an active role in the business and the group currently employs 120 staff.

Mabel Lane’s opening will provide a further 60 jobs to the local economy, bringing their total staff across the group to 180.