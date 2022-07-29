29 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Kinsale charity offers the chance to win a brand new Kia Picanto – Tickets go on sale at Kinsale Regatta over the Bank Holiday Weekend

Would you like to win a brand new 231 Kia Picanto and at the same time help some outstanding community groups? The Well Project in Kinsale has launched a raffle with the star prize sponsored by Nyhan Motors in Bandon. A single ticket costs just €20, three tickets for €50 or eight tickets for €100. The car will be on show and tickets on sale on Kinsale pier from Saturday 30th July to Monday 1st August, to coincide with the Kinsale Regatta. Tickets can also be purchased online at idonate.ie/raffle/WinaKiaPicanto

The Well in Kinsale is an innovative, intergenerational project that brings three of the town’s most valuable community groups together under one roof. With the support of the HSE, Kinsale Men’s Shed, KYSS (Kinsale Youth Support Services) and Kinsale Youth Centre they have taken over the old dispensary building on Market Lane and embarked on a substantial renovation programme. Each charity has its own dedicated space but their close proximity enables them to work on joint initiatives. One recent project saw members from The Men’s Shed build flower boxes, which were then planted up by members of Kinsale Youth Cafe and donated to the town. This partnership of HSE and community is the first of its kind in Ireland and recognises the important contribution made by Kinsale Men’s Shed, KYSS and the Kinsale Youth Centre to the wellbeing of the wider community.

Chairperson of The Well Project, Carmel Murphy, says: “The name was chosen as the well was a traditional gathering place, and the provider of a life-giving force. The well is also an acronym for Wellness, Education, Life-giving and Life-skills, so reflects what we do. We are grateful to the HSE for providing this wonderful building where people of all ages can find support, guidance and friendship in the heart of the Kinsale community. Every cent raised from the raffle will be ploughed back into this invaulable community resource that supports people of every generation in our town.”

The Well is a registered charity. Board members are Carmel Murphy, Chairperson; Geraldine Machin, Secretary; and Tom Reilly, Gearoid Wycherly and John O’Connor.