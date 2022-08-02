Get on Eur Bike in Cork

2 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Irish leg of a network of high-quality cycle routes across Europe is now complete with the addition of new dedicated signposts across Cork County. The final 470km section of EuroVelo 1 follows the coast from Youghal to the Beara Peninsula and was recently completed by Cork County Council in partnership with Sport Ireland.

The EuroVelo cycling routes can be used by cyclists of all abilities, from long-distance tourists to locals without the need for maps or electronic devices. It directs cyclists away from busier areas and uses quieter roads where possible. The blue and white signposts are clearly recognisable and can be understood by all.

EuroVelo 1 also known as The Atlantic Coast Route, spans European countries from Norway to Portugal. It includes 2,300km of rugged Irish coastline, taking in 11 scenic counties including Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Mayo and Donegal.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said, “The EuroVelo route is another feather in the bow of tourism in County Cork. With the completion of this signage programme, we have joined a group of seven other European Member states, as well as 10 other counties in Ireland, spanned by the EuroVelo 1 route. Cork County Council is a strong promoter of sustainable and healthy means of travel both for commuting and for leisure. I’m looking forward to seeing the new route being enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “We recognise the growing importance of cycling as a means of transport and as a way of enhancing tourism. The county of Cork is home to 19% of the country’s coastline and cycling the EuroVelo 1 route is a wonderful way to explore it. The route has been carefully chosen with input from local Council Office across the county and is based on the Eurovelo standard set by the European Cyclists Federation.”

Funded by the Department of Transport, the signage was completed by Cork County Council and Sport Ireland, in collaboration with Lagan Operations & Maintenance Ltd, and PWS Signs Ltd. EuroVelo signs are now visible at junctions and at set intervals along the cycle route.

More information on the EuroVelo1 route in Ireland is available through https://en.eurovelo.com/ireland