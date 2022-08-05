WEST CORK FOOD: Awards for dry aged beef produced in Bandon at Great Taste Awards

5 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

ABP has been awarded a total of 20 stars for 14 of its products at the prestigious annual Great Taste 2022 Awards, which are run by the Guild of Fine Food in the UK. Three of ABP’s dry aged beef products were recognised at the awards; its Dry Aged Striploin Steak and Dry Aged Carvery Rib were awarded two stars and its Dry Aged Rib Eye Steak was awarded one star.

As part of a highly impressive performance, ABP received six two-star awards for a range of products including its Specially Selected Dry Aged Tipperary Black Angus Rib Eye Steak, its specially selected Irish Black Angus Rib on the Bone, its Butchers Selection Fillet Steak, and its Specially Selected Exquisite Irish Black Angus Beef 3 Rib Roast.

The company was also awarded a further eight one-star awards across its range of beef products.

Dave O’Connell, European Commercial Director for ABP said: “The consecutive award wins by ABP and our products at the Great Taste Awards is a tremendous testament to the high quality of our beef products, which is a result of the hard work and dedication put forth by our employees and by our farmer suppliers. It is also extremely gratifying to be recognised once again at these awards for our Dry Aged beef products. The Great Taste Awards are an internationally recognised stamp of excellence and our track record of achievement at this event is an incredible endorsement of our quality Irish beef that is enjoyed by consumers around the world.”

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and is the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers. 14,205 different products were entered in 2022 from 110 countries. 4,078 were awarded one star, 1,237 were awarded two stars, and 241 were awarded three stars. Great Taste’s prestigious judging panel is made up of over 500 food & drink professionals, including critics, chefs, recipe creators, buyers, retailers, journalists, broadcasters, and experts in the field.