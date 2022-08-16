€143,200 CLÁR funding to support community projects in West Cork

16 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Further funding is being invested in West Cork to support a range of community projects.

The projects are

Glengarriff Tourism and Development Association

€50,000 to install Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA), incorporating basketball court / nets and soccer court / nets



Schull and Mizen Head Tennis Club

€43,200 to upgrade MUGA



Dunmanway Community Sports Hall CLG

€50,000 to re-roof half the Community Sports Hall to make it safe and weatherproof

Senator Tim Lombard of Fine Gael said, “Sports Clubs, Schools and Community Groups are receiving grants of up to €50,000 to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including Outdoor Cinemas, Astro-Turfs, Sensory Gardens, Hurling Walls, Basketball Courts, Walkways, Public Toilets, Community Gyms, Renovations to old Handball Alleys and much more.

“Recent census results demonstrate that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before, which is extremely positive.

“As a party, we have always prioritised sustainable rural development to allow people live, work and grow old in their own communities.

“Last year, Government launched our most ambitious rural development policy in decades, and ‘Our Rural Future’ is already having big impact in communities up and down the country including in Cork.

Announcing €7.4 million for 175 community projects nationwide, Minister Humphreys said: “I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants and I wish them the best of luck in carrying out these works which will make our rural communities even more attractive places to live, work and raise a family.”

“In view of the hugely positive response from communities, I am exploring the possibility of providing further funding for a second tranche of projects under CLAR and I hope to make an announcement on this in the near future.”