Kinsale sisters unveil hemp clothing brand

16 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entrepreneurs want to see a return of ‘hand-me-downs’ with long lasting garments

Cork sisters Orla and Aoife Lynch have launched Firkail – a lifestyle brand selling clothes and accessories made from 100% organic hemp cotton. The siblings were inspired to start the company after growing tired of the disposable world of fast fashion and how the planet and our pockets are suffering because of it.

Kinsale based Firkail sells products for women and men designed for everyday living. Materials made from hemp cotton are soft, durable, fully biodegradable and hypoallergenic.

The product, which requires 50% less water than cotton and consumes more carbon than trees, is pesticide-free and ethically sourced. Hemp also offers natural protection against UV light, which is good news for our skin. The company is already in talks with farmers in the South West of Ireland who are keen to grow the plant locally.

Orla Lynch says Firkail’s ethos ties in with the sisters’ own long-held beliefs as consumers: “Growing up we were always taught to respect and care for our planet and buy Irish. We wanted to create everyday stylish items that were long-lasting, kind and could be shared between generations. Hemp has so many durable qualities and requires far more sustainable processes in making clothes.”

Aoife Lynch added that they’re really excited to launch a product that’s both stylish and ethical: “Firkail is the warm hug from hemp you didn’t know you needed. We’ve created a really accessible range of day-to-day clothes like white tee shirts, hoodies and jumpers. Hemp washes really well so you’ll save money in the long run with our products.”

All of Firkail’s products come in recycled packaging and are internationally approved for responsible manufacturing. Products are available via the website, firkail.ie and the company has plans to run a pop-up event in Kinsale in the near future.