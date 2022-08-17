West Cork Charity Shop needs volunteers

17 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Volunteering Opportunities with NCBI

NCBI is currently recruiting volunteers to play a vital role in our retail stores. They are seeking volunteers to fill Retail Assistant and other roles in our furniture store at 23 Main Street, Skibbereen, Co Cork. “By volunteering with NCBI you can have a direct, positive impact on the lives of people who are blind or vision impaired across Cork and the whole of Ireland.” Drop into the shop, contact shopvolunteer@ncbi.ie or visit the www.ncbi.ie/supporting-us/volunteer/ to register your interest.