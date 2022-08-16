Get the Latest Updates of 2022 on the Irish Derby Festival – Betzillion Gambling Expert Rebecca Martin Reveals All 

16 August 2022

By Rebecca Martin

The Irish Derby is an occasion that has gone beyond Ireland’s territories in recent history. Celebrated worldwide, the festival is one of the biggest events that occur every year. Go on, take a look below and keep reading for more! Gambling expert Rebecca Martin teams up with Betzillion to bring you the inside information on the superior competitive derby race.

The Irish Greyhound Derby is one of the most well-known and prominent races to take place every year since the first year of its conception in 1928. Today, it has become much more than simply racing a breed of dogs. Breeders, trainers, and owners work around the year to ensure fitness, lineage, and other aspects of a healthy derby greyhound.

As you can understand, the upkeep required to ensure supreme quality of life for these four-legged professional athletes is tremendous. Certified breeders must mix winning lineages only to produce the perfect offspring. A trainer then trains the puppy with the most potential. The owner sticks to the training and care of the dog with regularity and strictness. This is the winning formula behind every successful greyhound since the first derby race.

Additionally, betting on sporting events and the derby has come together to make for a splendid experience. After all, you will be hard-pressed to find anyone more passionate about sports betting than the Irish. The people of Ireland love sports and gambling equally. Therefore, the derby is the perfect opportunity for bettors to compare Ireland’s betting sites and offers to find the most favourable odds. This is where you can find a leg-up on other sports bettors.

Instead of relying on the word of the bookies, you can pick the best online betting sites Ireland has for gamblers. Betting connoisseur Rebecca Martin pairs up with gambling website Betzillion to offer sports bettors the perfect opportunity to get the down-low on enviable Irish derby tips. Martin’s expertise ensures that bettors – from novices to experienced high-rollers – have an equal opportunity to make a mark on betting websites. You’re in the right place if you want to know more about the Irish Greyhound Derby. Take a look at Betzillion’s blogs to learn more about betting on sporting events in Ireland.

The Irish Derby Festival – A Brief History

The Irish Greyhound Derby is an institution in Ireland. However, its history reaches almost 100 years back. The English adoration for racing, especially with horses, is a well-documented cultural artefact of the people. In 1927, the people of England organized the official “derby”. They borrowed the term from horse racing events. Subsequently, the Irish christened the greyhound races as a derby as well.

The greyhound races we know and love came into being in 1927 in Ireland. Celtic Park in Belfast was the site of the first meet. Held in April, Shelbourne Park followed the meeting shortly after on May 14th. In 1928, Harold’s Cross became the location of the first Irish derby ever to take place. The tournament received its Classic (Nationwide) status in 1932. It shifted to Shelbourne Park, the other Dublin site. It was there that it became known as the National Derby.

The two locations of Shelbourne Park and Harold’s Cross and Shelbourne Park held the tournament almost every year until the 1960s. The Derby of 1939 took place in the Markets Field in Limerick, while the one in 1942 was held in Western Road in Cork.

Currently, Shelbourne Park is the permanent site for the Irish Greyhound Derby. It has been so since the 1970s, with over 525 yards in 1985 and 550 yards since 1986. The 2022 Irish Greyhound Derby will take place in Shelbourne Park as well.

You should compare Ireland’s betting sites and offers to find the most favourable odds. However, before you place bets on the most likely winner at the 2022 derby, hold up. It will help to keep certain things in mind before visiting your bookie.

All About Irish Derby Festival

The Irish Greyhound Derby is a dream for dog lovers, derby fans, and sports bettors. There is always something for everyone at the Irish Greyhound Derby. Take a look at the following elements the betting veteran Rebecca Martin has compiled for those looking for the best odds at the derby. You will have a much more pleasant time betting if you keep the following on your to-do list.

Date and Time

The 1st Round is slated for Friday, 19th and Saturday, August 20th.

The 2nd Round is on Friday, 26th and Saturday, August 27th.

The 3rd Round will be the month after, on Saturday, September 3rd.

The Quarter Finals will take place on Saturday, September 10th.

The Semi-Finals are on Saturday, September 17th, while the Final is slated to take place on Saturday, September 24th.

Favourites

The Irish Greyhound Derby requires bettors to study the patterns of the participants before placing their bets. You should check out the performance of the past participants and winners and the trainers. Most breeders and trainers work together to determine the most likely to win pups.

It is vital to check out the Irish Derby website regularly to know more about the timings of the race. The favourites for the race are released shortly after that. In the meantime, you can check out the list of odds that Rebecca Martin has compiled. You should also look at the season’s performers to get a better idea about the potential frontrunners of 2022.

What to Look Out for at the Irish Derby Festival

This year, the Irish Derby Festival lasts for a month, usually between August and September. Wagering lines also open around this time. To place your bets, you should visit sports betting sites around the starting date.

Rebecca Martin has compiled a list of the odds for the 2022 season of the Irish greyhound Derby. Look at the derby’s course to find the most potential bets. You will find some juicy Irish Derby tips for your next wager!

The odds for Friday, August 19th 2022, are –

Ballinabola Ed 12 Sword Rex 14 Coolavanny Hoffa 16 Explosive Boy 16 Swords Rex 16 Tullig Cyrname 16 Twoinarow 16 Vincenzo 16 Coolavaney Duke 20 Coolavanny Calvn 20 Coolavanny Duke 20 Kildare 22 Coolavanny Sahdo 25 Good Cody 25 Romeo Magico 25 The Other Kobe 25 Droopys Edison 28 Part Blake 28 Bockos Budsit 33 Coolavanny Shado 33 Da Bold Freddie 33 One Time Only 33 Raha Mofo 33 Wi Can Dream 33 Born Warrior 40 Deadly Showtime 40 Droopys Optimum 40 Fast Fit Paddy 40 Feora Chris 40 Magical Kuba 40 Mustang Jet 40 Barefoot Supremo 50 Bobsleigh Dream 50 Bockos Vieira 50 Droopys Gloss 50 Droopys Got It 50 Droopys Nextone 50 Droopys Nice One 50 Flaminmoneybags 50 Kilgraney Sydney 50 Scooby Duchess 50 Sentimental Lad 50 Serene Ace 50 Singalong Sally 50 Storys Cashout 50 Tullig Raven 50 All About Ted 66 Allforthebest 66 Ballymac Fairone 66 Bockos Leah 66 Crafty Kokoro 66 Croakers Spirit 66 Deadly Destroyer 66 Glengar Scholar 66 Grangeview Mac 66 Jackslittlething 66 Scooby Prince 66 Ballymac Merlin 80 Gaston Pecas 80 Boylesportsglory 100 Carigeen North 100 Carrauntoohil 100 Coom Leo 100 Deadly Diego 100 Dromana Survivor 100 Droopys Soldier 100 Emilys Jet 100 Knight Tornado 100 Monraud Thunder 100 Mullingar Shuffle 100 Newinn Homer 100 Postman Cat 100 Rural Star 100 Skywalker Barry 100 Benalmadena Roxy 150 Silverhill Frank 150 Peach Tree East 225

Is It Profitable to Bet on an Irish Derby?

Betting on the Irish Derby requires a detailed study of the frontrunners, the constants, and the ones deemed most likely to win. Here are a few reasons why the Irish Greyhound Derby is worth your time and money.

Trustworthy Casinos

The immense popularity of the Irish Derby ensures that the standard of the online betting sites Ireland boasts of are impeccable. Online betting sites cannot afford to let go of their quality for such profitable events. If you are looking for trustworthy betting establishments to place your bets on, Ireland is a good choice. The Irish derby offers you an array of opportunities. Make sure to check out Betzillion’s list of reliable casinos to have a good time.

Great Odds

No matter what sport you bet on, you need great odds. Therefore, look no further than the Irish Greyhound Derby. If you follow Irish Derby tips, you are in good hands. Make sure to look up the best odds on the Betzillion site to find your potential win. The derby accords sports bettors a chance for a leg-up that no other sport offers. It would be best if you took advantage of the tip-offs and odds to place your bet. Moreover, as one of the biggest races to play out in the world, you have a whole host of material you can study to pick favourites instead of simply relying on luck.

Excellent Bookies

For good bets, you must find the perfect sports bookie to help you on your way to winning. Ireland is one of the top countries with the most practical sports bookies willing to help bettors. How does the Irish Greyhound Derby help? With the profit the derby brings in for bookies, you can get the most reliable bookmaker to help you find the best bets.

Multiple Payment Methods

Gamblers from all around the world go for sports betting if they can transfer their money. The Irish Greyhound Derby enables online casinos to offer numerous methods to withdraw and deposit money to and from your account. You can quickly place your bets and rapidly withdraw your winnings. Multiple payment measures not only indicate that a betting establishment is trustworthy but also that it is inclusive.

Promos and Bonuses

The promos and bonuses sports bookies offer during the Irish Greyhound Derby are worth your investment. These leg-ups come in handy when you need to bet on the most favourable greyhound for your win. Now that the tournaments are almost upon us, you should visit a casino from the list of establishments Betzillion recommends. You can compare the bonuses and sign up for the best benefits available. Use them to place your winning bets.

These are just some of the reasons why betting on the Irish Greyhound Derby is profitable.

