5 Property Improvements That Increase Property Value

16 August 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Have you been thinking about selling your house? Whether that’s supposed to happen in the near or far future, you will want to start preparing your property for sale as soon as possible.

For many property owners, this means hiring a tradesperson to make a few essential home improvements. For others, it means getting their hands dirty, i.e., grabbing a set of tools and manually making the changes that increase the chances of getting the desired price.

Whichever of these two methods you prefer, one thing is sure – selling a house in Ireland’s competitive real estate market in a genuinely financially-rewarding way can be done by having an aesthetically attractive and fully functional home.

Here are five property improvements that will help you achieve that:

1. Landscape Front and Back Gardens

If there’s one thing that pretty much all buyers like, it’s a combo of attractively landscaped front and back gardens. Fortunately, fixing your gardens doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg – it’s a much more affordable investment than most people think.

The state of the household’s front and back gardens is often a good indicator of how much effort the owners have given to the property. Yards that look messy, boring, or full of dead plants are typically a significant turn-off.

You’ll want to make your gardens appear fresh and inviting by investing in mulch, trees, ground covers, shrubs, rocks, new soil, and other things that can bring about the much-needed transformation.

A combo of front and back gardens that look appealing is bound to help you sell the house. After all, well-landscaped yards often invite potential buyers to picture themselves having a great time there during the year’s pleasant seasons.

If you’re unsure about doing this by yourself, hire a professional landscaper. Have them do something about your yard’s night lighting as well – it can give the garden a mdern, chic look.

2. Build a Garden Room

One often overlooked – but excellent – way of adding value to a property is building a garden room on it. Ranging in designs, shapes, and sizes, garden rooms are rising in popularity, and having one in your yard is guaranteed to help you sell the house at a reasonable price.

This is because there are numerous ways a garden room can benefit a family, and potential buyers are sure to see that. The biggest of these advantages is that such a structure provides additional living space.

As such, it can serve numerous purposes – it can be a quiet and cosy home office, a gym, a home spa, a guest room, a vintage game arcade room, a summer bar, a children’s playroom, a “teenager’s den,” a yoga studio, and many, many other things.

Furthermore, a structure of this type adds a specific aesthetic value to one’s garden, and, if built well, it can last for generations. Let’s not forget that it can also be rented out and provide a family with an additional income.

In any case, it is up to potential buyers to decide what they will use in the garden room of their new house. Your only worry is to build this cost-effective outdoor retreat and enjoy its most important benefit in your situation – selling the property at a better price.

3. Design & Install a New Kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of every house. For that matter, it’s essential to pay special attention to this part of your home if you’re planning to sell it. Designing and installing a new kitchen is one of the best ways to add value to your property.

Not only will a new or updated kitchen appeal to the potential buyer’s emotions but to your wallet too. This is because, if it’s done correctly, a project such as this can give the homeowner an almost 100% return on investment.

Granite kitchen countertops are incredibly popular with buyers, and plenty of cabinet space is a must. Another hot ticket is the presence of stainless steel appliances. It would be best if you also considered updating the flooring and modernizing the sink & faucet.

An important thing to mention here is that not all those looking to add value to their homes should strive towards installing a brand new kitchen. Sometimes, keeping this space relevant to the rest of the property is far more critical.

If your home features old-fashioned aesthetics, for example, a modern restaurant-style kitchen will certainly look completely out of place. This can put off potential buyers.

4. Build a Patio or Wood Deck

Another type of project that can add quite a bit of value to one’s property is the one that makes outdoor spaces more accessible. Depending on used materials, such as composite or wood decking, patios and decks can have a return on investment of more than 60%.

Other options include brick and stone decks and lower patios. Building something like this can be an excellent DIY project if you have some do-it-yourself expertise.

Patio paving slabs are an outstanding choice for those wanting to leave a lasting first impression on potential buyers. Due to their weather resistance and unmatched durability, they provide a robust foundation that easily withstands wear and tear.

If you already have a patio or deck, make sure to refinish and pressure-wash it before selling the property. Strip flaking stains and paint and replace or repair any broken pavers or rotting boards.

Cleaning up already-existing outdoor structures – patios, gazebos, garden fountains, or simple benches – is an inexpensive way to add to the overall desirability of your property and make it more appealing to the buyers.

5. New Bathroom

Adding a new bathroom is guaranteed to increase your property’s value. Unfortunately, this not a cheap investment, although it’s always possible to make the most critical updates on a budget.

If you’d like to keep the costs of this investment as low as possible, keep your bathroom’s already-existing layout. After all, relocating water inlets and soil pipes and generally moving any sanitaryware is bound to take a significant toll on your wallet.

Would you like to overhaul your shower enclosure? If so, remember that the frameless models usually cost more – go with a framed one. In the same manner, keep the price down by picking an exposed shower over a concealed one: the installation of the latter is more expensive as it requires one to chase the pipes into the wall.

Another thing to remember here is that floor-mounted sanitaryware tends to be cheaper than the wall-hung versions. This is due to the fact that brackets and cisterns have to be hidden within the bathroom’s walls.

Those on a budget should also consider going with a bathroom suite instead of buying separate pieces. And finally, make sure to check online for seasonal sales frequently.

Wrapping It Up

With the upgrades listed above, your property is guaranteed to see a higher price tag when you decide to sell it – buyers love modern kitchens and bathrooms, spacious patios, gorgeous gardens, and peaceful outdoor sanctuaries.

Bonus tip – before showing the house, don’t forget to give it a heavy, thorough cleaning and get rid of all the excess clutter. By doing so, you’ll prevent issues such as mold growth – which could detract from your home’s value – and allow potential buyers to imagine their possessions in place.