Cork multinational Aspira joins forces with European business and IT consulting leader ProData Consult

16 August 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Aspira, the Irish-owned international consulting and technology business has announced that it is joining forces with leading European business and IT consulting company, ProData Consult. This strategic partnership will facilitate both companies’ ambition to expand their services and grow internationally, reaching new markets in Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and the UK.

Based in Copenhagen, ProData Consult reached €452 million in revenue in 2021. The company employs 450, with 4,500 consultants working across their customer base. Aspira was established in 2007 and currently has a team of 225 people.

Speaking on the announcement, Aspira CEO Peter Ryan said: “Today marks an exciting new opportunity for both Aspira and ProData Consult. Aspira’s long-standing expertise in professional services and solutions will complement and open up new opportunities for ProData Consult. ProData Consult brings to Aspira an impressive client portfolio in our target markets, as well as their proprietary IT platform, offering a backbone for scalability and growth. As a combined entity, we are now in a position to deliver an enhanced level of service to existing and new customers across Ireland and Europe.”

ProData Consult CEO Anders Gratte said: “This partnership opens significant and scalable opportunities for both Aspira and ProData Consult. Aspira has a strong reputation for its professional services and solutions in the European market, especially in Ireland and the Netherlands. As well as shared learnings, it will allow us to offer an integrated suite of IT consultancy services to a wider customer base.”

Mr Ryan added: “After reaching the milestone of 15 years in business this year, we are excited to expand our global workforce further and reach new customers, following our recent office opening in Portugal and expansion in the Netherlands. Our leadership team will remain in place, and we look forward to working closely with ProData Consult to deliver our shared vision for the future.”

This latest announcement comes following Aspira’s 2021 employment surge, which saw the creation of 40 new high-level jobs at the official opening of the company’s new headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork.