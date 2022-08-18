FARMING: Farm Sustainability Plan portal now open

18 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan, has welcomed the opening of the Farm Sustainability Plan (FSP) portal.

This function will enable ACRES advisors begin the process of developing farm plans in preparation for the submission of applications under the proposed Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) later in the year.

ACRES is the proposed new agri-environment climate measure which forms part of Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan, an updated version of which was submitted to the EU Commission at the end of July 2022 for approval.

This online function will support farmers and advisors by providing crucial farm level data for the preparation of draft plans and applications.

Deputy Moynihan said, “Following the launch of the ACRES scheme on 21 June 2022, I am pleased that the Department of Agriculture is making the Farm Sustainability Plan portal available to advisors to facilitate the preparation of farm plans and subsequent applications.

“I understand that the Department is working towards providing draft Terms and Conditions of the scheme shortly. This draft will give information on the scheme rules including eligibility requirements, the application process, payment claims and further details on the Tier structure and Ranking and Selection. Although certain aspects of the proposed scheme still have to be finalised, I believe that the provision of all of this information, albeit draft, will enable and support farmers and advisors to commence their work on creating Farm Sustainability Plans and applications for the ACRES scheme.”