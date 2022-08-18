18 August 2022
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
What happened to Sophie Tuscan du Plantier’s house in West Cork?: It’s still owned by her family
Toormore, West of Schull town, is a scenic area. It’s a townland on the road from Schull to points West such as Goleen/Crookhaven/Barleycove. Unfortunately, the name ‘Toormore’ is now infamous for being the location of the 1996 violent murder of French citizen Sophie Tuscan du Plantier.
According to Eircode.ie the cul-de-sac in which the house is located is known as:
DREENANETOORMOREGOLEENCO. CORKP81 Y364
There are local fears in the area that dark tourism could lead to increased traffic on the narrow rural roads. Given that many people choose to live in remote West Cork for peace and quiet and fresh air, any extra traffic would be unwelcome. Any tourists who happen to be near the area should note there is nothing to actually see there apart from a small cross. Privacy is important to residents of the area, who are normal people going about their lives. The house is on a cul-de-sac road. Curious readers might prefer instead to confine their exploring to Google Maps, or in person, they might prefer to visit tourist-friendly areas such as Ballyrisode Beach which has a carpark or Crookhaven which has a pub and views or Barleycove Beach.
West Cork is a beautiful part of Ireland with lots of clean air and scenery to enjoy. Despite the 1996 murder, it is a safe part of Ireland, and much of it is part of the Wild Atlantic Way driving route.