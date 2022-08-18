15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
What happened to Sophie Tuscan du Plantier’s house in West Cork?

18 August 2022
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

What happened to Sophie Tuscan du Plantier’s house in West Cork?: It’s still owned by her family

Toormore, West of Schull town, is a scenic area. It’s a townland on the road from Schull to points West such as Goleen/Crookhaven/Barleycove. Unfortunately, the name ‘Toormore’ is now infamous for being the location of the 1996 violent murder of French citizen Sophie Tuscan du Plantier.

According to Eircode.ie the cul-de-sac in which the house is located is known as:

DREENANE
TOORMORE
GOLEEN
CO. CORK
P81 Y364
Land Registry documents show the plot of land upon which the house is built as being located in the Townland of Dunmanus West, in the Barony of Carbery West, in the Electoral Division of Dunmanus. It is is now owned by Pierre Louis Baudey whose address is c/o Gerard Moylan & Company, Solicitors, Loughrea, County Galway. Pierre is the son of Sophie. He has been the owner since 6 October 2006. Prior to that the house’s registered owner was Sophie Bouinal (Bouinal was the birth surname of Sophie) from 8 July 1994.
Previously the location of the Tuscan du Plantier house was extremely difficult to find. Indeed, this is mentioned throughout the new TV documentaries, and it was this remoteness led Gardai in 1996 to believe the killer must have been a local. However, now, in 2022 internet mapping is quite advanced and Google Maps easily shows the location of anywhere on the globe.

There are local fears in the area that dark tourism could lead to increased traffic on the narrow rural roads. Given that many people choose to live in remote West Cork for peace and quiet and fresh air, any extra traffic would be unwelcome. Any tourists who happen to be near the area should note there is nothing to actually see there apart from a small cross. Privacy is important to residents of the area, who are normal people going about their lives. The house is on a cul-de-sac road. Curious readers might prefer instead to confine their exploring to Google Maps, or in person, they might prefer to visit tourist-friendly areas such as Ballyrisode Beach which has a carpark or Crookhaven which has a pub and views or Barleycove Beach.

West Cork is a beautiful part of Ireland with lots of clean air and scenery to enjoy. Despite the 1996 murder, it is a safe part of Ireland, and much of it is part of the Wild Atlantic Way driving route.

