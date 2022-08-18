18 August 2022

By Mary Bermingham

What happened to Sophie Tuscan du Plantier’s house in West Cork?: It’s still owned by her family

Toormore, West of Schull town, is a scenic area. It’s a townland on the road from Schull to points West such as Goleen/Crookhaven/Barleycove. Unfortunately, the name ‘Toormore’ is now infamous for being the location of the 1996 violent murder of French citizen Sophie Tuscan du Plantier.

According to Eircode.ie the cul-de-sac in which the house is located is known as:

DREENANE TOORMORE GOLEEN CO. CORK P81 Y364

Land Registry documents show the plot of land upon which the house is built as being located in the Townland of Dunmanus West, in the Barony of Carbery West, in the Electoral Division of Dunmanus. It is is now owned by Pierre Louis Baudey whose address is c/o Gerard Moylan & Company, Solicitors, Loughrea, County Galway. Pierre is the son of Sophie. He has been the owner since 6 October 2006. Prior to that the house’s registered owner was Sophie Bouinal (Bouinal was the birth surname of Sophie) from 8 July 1994.

Previously the location of the Tuscan du Plantier house was extremely difficult to find. Indeed, this is mentioned throughout the new TV documentaries, and it was this remoteness led Gardai in 1996 to believe the killer must have been a local. However, now, in 2022 internet mapping is quite advanced and Google Maps easily shows the location of anywhere on the globe.