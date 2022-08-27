College supplies from ALDI

28 August 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Shop smart this term with ALDI’s College Student Essentials
The time has come for students across the country to pack up head off on their next academic adventure! You can embrace the college chaos and study in style with ALDI’s selection of student must haves available in 151 stores nationwide.
From September 1st, you will be able to get your hands on all the college essentials from kitchenware to bedroom décor, including the Wall Hanging and Drawer Organiser €5.99 and the Easy-Care Double Fitted Sheet €6.99. Getting stressed about flying the nest? ALDI has everything students need to bring comforts of home to college, like the Slumberdown Duvets €12.99 (Single) /€14.99 (Double) and Slumberdown Cosy Comforts Pillow Pack €19.99 (4 pack).
Out of the lecture and into the kitchen! Plan ahead for meals on the go with Fresh & Freeze Boxes €2.49.
Pick up the essentials with the Utensil Set €3.49 which includes a spoon, turner, and masher. For top marks, pick up the Portable Blender €14.99, a staple in any student kitchen!
Rinse away the freshers fear and wrap up in the Lounge & Unwind Towels €6.99 (2 pack). Land on your feet this semester with the super soft Chenille Bobble Bathmat €6.99.
ALDI is also here to provide all the style for your new student pad. From September 1st, you will find a range of room décor and storage solutions. Add a touch of greenery to your study space with the Character Plant Pot €5.99, which comes with an artificial plant- so no need to water! Save on space with the Foldable Storage Boxes with Lids €7.99 (2 pack). Turn your décor up to the next degree with the Student Statement Cushion €8.99 and Easy-Care Double Duvet Set €14.99, which will have you sleeping in style.
See below for a full list of products available in 151 ALDI stores nationwide from September 1st:
- Fresh & Freeze Boxes €2.49 Choose from 3 pack approx. 1 litre, 4 pack approx. 750ml or 5 pack approx. 500ml boxes. Available with grey or white lids.
- 3 Piece Essential Utensil Set €3.49 Dishwasher safe nylon utensils. Includes Spoon, Turner and Masher. Heat-resistant up to 210 degrees.
- Wall Hanging and Drawer Organiser €5.99 Useful felt organisers offering practical storage. Available in light grey or dark grey.
- Character Plant Pot €5.99 Artificial succulents in cute little pots. Choose from Embossed designs. Approx. 10 x 15.5cm and 10 x 21.5cm, Sausage Dog, approx. 18 x 7 x 9.5cm or Zebra, approx. 15 x 11 x 25cm.
- Terry Tea Towels €5.99 (5 pack) 100% cotton. Available in yellow, black, pink, grey or navy.
- Chenille Bobble Bathmat €6.99 Available in light grey, dark grey, mustard or beige. Approx. 50 x 80cm.
- Lounge & Unwind Towels €6.99 (2 pack) Soft, absorbent cotton towels. Choose from Bath Towel or 2 pack Hand Towels. Available in grey zig-zag, grey geo, blue triangles, light grey or grey.
- Easy-Care Double Fitted Sheet €6.99 52% polyester, 48% BCI cotton. Available in white, light grey or pink. Approx. 135 x 190cm.
- Foldable Storage Boxes with Lids €7.99 (2 pack) Available in dark grey, black/white Abstract, grey/ white Abstract or light grey. Approx. 36.5 x 25.5 x 21.5cm.
- Student Statement Cushion €8.99 Choose from Blah, Spotty, Oh Hello or Circles designs.
- 50 Litre Plastic Swing Bin €9.99 Available in grey, black or cream.
- Slumberdown Single Duvet €12.99 Soft touch all seasons duvet perfect for college or university. 10.5 tog. Approx. 135 x 200cm.
- Slumberdown Double Duvet €14.99 All season’s duvet. 10.5 tog. Polyester filling. Soft touch. Approx. 200 x 200cm.
- Portable Blender €14.99 Portable and rechargeable blender with stainless steel blades in pink, grey, aqua or lime.
- Easy-Care Double Duvet Set €14.99Stylish reversible bedding. 52% polyester, 48% BCI cotton. Includes 2 Pillowcases. Available in mono Dot, blue Geo, pink dot, or grey Herringbone designs. Cover approx. 200 x 200cm. Pillowcases approx. 50 x 75cm.
- Slumberdown Cosy Comforts Pillow Pack €19.99 (4 pack) Soft-touch cover. Firm support. Approx. 74 x 48cm.