US Multinational Opens New European Office in Cork

28 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

“The new office in Cork, Ireland will help better serve customers across Europe”

U.S.-based Harland Medical Systems, Inc., a global medical device coatings leader, today announced the opening of their European headquarters in Cork, Ireland. The new site will better serve the needs of customers on the continent by providing local access to coating expertise, materials and equipment.

Harland Medical continues to see unprecedented global growth, necessitating a home base in Europe.

“Our company has always been committed to providing the best service to our customers,” said Jon Anderson, chief executive officer, Harland Medical. “Opening a European office is monumental for Harland and our customers. It positions our company to continue expanding our global operations by offering more efficient service to our partners outside of the United States.”

The Cork site offers access to coating expertise, materials and equipment with 5,000 square feet (464 square meters) of space including 1,000 square feet (93 square meters) of humidity-controlled ISO class 7 cleanroom. The European headquarters will house Harland manufacturing and test equipment for development and production service provision to existing and new customers.

The company is now offering feasibility, development services, production coating services and technical service support to existing customers throughout Europe from the new site. As operations expand, Harland Medical plans to grow the facility to 25 employees.

Kevin Conlon, region manager for Ireland and Europe, said, “The importance of Ireland in the medical device space made it a natural fit for our new location. We are ecstatic that this location provides the opportunity for us to not only serve our customers better, but also allows us to contribute meaningful new jobs within the Cork community.”

About Harland Medical

Harland Medical was founded in 2003 and is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota – a recognized global center of healthcare excellence and innovation. Harland Medical continues this tradition with our comprehensive suite of medical coatings, equipment and services for producing successful medical device coatings on healthcare products across the world. To learn more, visit harlandmedical.com.