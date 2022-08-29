29 August 2022

By Tom Collins

Socialist Party TD Mick Barry this morning called on people to take to the streets in large numbers in “water charges-style protests” to stop the electricity and gas price hikes.

Cost of living campaigners plan street protests in Cork (Sept 17) and Dublin (September 24) in the runin to Budget Day (September 27).

Airtricity plan October 1 unit price hikes in the cost of electricity (45.2%) and gas (46.3%).

It is estimated that the hikes will increase electricity and gas bills by more than €1000 a year for Airtricity customers. Other energy suppliers are expected to announce similar price hikes in the weeks to come.

Airtricity’s parent company SSE made €1.36Bn in pre-tax profits in the year to March.

Deputy Barry said: “The Government must be put under massive pressure to stop these savage price increases. Ordinary householders are the victims of profiteering which is being organised on a grand scale here. The street demonstrations being organised by cost of living campaigners for Cork on September 17 and Dublin on September 24 need to be made into major events along the lines of the water charge protests. The Government needs to be dragged kicking and screaming to take action in the Budget to stop these outrageous price hikes.”