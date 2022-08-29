There are laws against allowing your dog foul on a pavement, but there is little enforcement

29 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As part of the Marina consultation that closed recently, Labour Party Local Rep Peter Horgan has sought for the Marina to become a test bed for enhanced enforcement on dog fouling

“The provision of dog fouling bins and bags for people walking the Marina to clean up after their dog should be be part of this enhanced area,” said Mr Horgan.

“Similarly, at the same time, the Marina should be utilised as a pilot project for enhanced dog fouling observations and enforcement with a higher presence and pilot test area of a new bye law where anyone in control of a dog without the ability to clean up after their dog should be engaged with. The provision of dog bags would assist those who genuinely forget but enforcement should be utilised here. The recent figures showing only three fines in 2021 and 2022 to date are paltry. “We cannot keep reacting with surprise to the paltry to [the] nonexistent amount of fines that are enforced on dog fouling. We need enforcement and a changing of bye laws at local and national level to send a message that dog fouling Cannot be tolerated. Poster campaigns are not cutting through one bit. A sharp focused campaign of enforcement would send a message out even if it means overtime for early morning and later in the evenings.”

Mr Horgan also sought the installation of public toilets on the Marina and the installation go contactless water fountains to refill bottles. He also sought for preparations for a full waters edge walk to Kennedy Quay to be incorporated, with protections to protect against children falling in and for original style black plaques to be found as were evidenced in the recent book the Ring of Blackrock by local historian Diarmuid O’Drisceoil.