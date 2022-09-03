BUSINESS: The Costcutter brand is headquartered in Mallow, Co Cork

3 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

It’s widely known that the Cork-based Musgrave Group controls the SuperValu and Centra brands, but did you know there is another retail franchise brand which is also based in Cork?

Founded from humble beginnings in 1955 by James A. Barry, The Barry Group has grown from a once local business to a leading wholesale distribution company. Today, it operates from large premises on the Cork side of Mallow town at Gould’s Hill, Upper Quartertown, Mallow, Cork Cork where over 250 people are employed. Trading both nationally and internationally to service its network of over 1,500 customers; Barry Group supplies its franchise customer base comprised of the Costcutter brand, Carry Out Off Licence brand, and Quik Pick retail brand, as well as a large number of independent retailers and wholesalers based in Ireland and abroad. James A Barry & Co Ltd was incorporated in 1969, and is now as old as Musgrave Ltd which dates back to at least 1901. For Costcutter franchise information contact Paul Roche – Head of Costcutter Sales on paul.roche@barrys.ie or 086 386 8107