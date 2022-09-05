GAA: New Cork U20 Hurling manager

5 September 2022

By Tom Collins

Cork County GAA Executive will propose the appointment of Ben O’Connor, (Newtownshandrum), as Cork U20 Hurling manager, for ratification at next week’s County Committee meeting for September.

A two-year term will be proposed, with the following selectors in place: Ger O’Regan (St. Finbarr’s), Ronan Curran (St. Finbarr’s), Terence McCarthy (Midleton) and Anthony Nash (Kanturk).

A winner of three All Ireland Senior Hurling medals, Ben also won four County titles and an All Ireland Senior Club title with Newtownshandrum as a player.

In recent years, he coached Charleville and Midleton to Premier Intermediate and Premier Senior County titles, respectively.

In welcoming the appointment, Cork GAA Chairman, Marc Sheehan said, “We are delighted that Ben has come on board to oversee such an important age group. No doubt, the development of our players is in safe hands.”