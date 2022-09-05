Possible water supply disruption as network improvements continue in Cobh

5 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water are advising customer in parts of Cobh that due to watermain construction works at Elton Estate, Cobh, there may be a disruption to supply from 1pm to 5pm on Monday, 5 September to Wednesday, 7 September.

Homes and businesses in Victoria Estate, Eaton Heights, Carrignafoy Avenue, French’s Walk, Elton Estate, East Hill, Marine Gates, Belmont Place, O’Neill Place, Glassons Avenue, Summerhill, The Anchorage, Wilmont Avenue, and surrounding may experience reduced water pressure or a water outage. To complete the works safely and efficiently, temporary traffic management will be in place.

Following the completion of improvement works, customers water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on www.water.ie COR00052437, COR00052439 and COR 00052440.