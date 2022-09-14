Bitcoin and blockchain in logistics: A bright future

14 September 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

The internet has given many organizations a virtual supply chain infrastructure to move products and information, so understanding the challenges and opportunities ahead is essential. Bitcoin is a digital currency that has been fuelling the blockchain space in many ways, making it an enormous opportunity for all levels of organizations. The below-listed portion we how significant changes are already happening for logistics companies and suppliers. These changes are not just improving efficiency but also creating new products which leverage Bitcoin and Blockchain technology to give customers an unprecedented experience in value creation.

Monitor advancements:

Blockchain and smart contracts of the bitcoin ecosystem:

Once signed/executed, blockchain transactions are immutable and self-executing. Supply chain companies can use blockchains to ensure they are paid on time for the products they deliver. Considerable savings in the form of reduction in transaction costs, speed, and security can be achieved by people through this process.

Bitcoin and Blockchain improve the traceability of the supply chain:

An increasingly more extensive range of products are made up of or are related to the Internet of Things (IoT), and all these products have an electronic connection that companies can track; a blockchain data type can be used by authorities to trace them. It will significantly improve the security of the supply chain and ensure that good quality inventory is delivered on time.

Bitcoin and Blockchain ensure compliance:

Many companies such as Walmart, Mondelez, and PennyMac have started using bitcoin in their supply chain to ensure transparency and compliance. In addition, they have also started using blockchain tech in their manufacturing systems, which empowers them with a large amount of control over the entire process with little human intervention.

Bitcoin and Blockchain reduce paper and administration costs:

People can reduce transaction processing and data storage costs by using bitcoin and blockchain tech in supply chains. Furthermore, reduced paperwork is also a benefit of doing supply chain business with bitcoin.

Bitcoin and Blockchain provide logistics companies with visibility:

One of the significant problems in logistics that is solved by bitcoin and blockchain is the transparency issues sellers face when dealing with shippers. Many companies have found it difficult to track the whereabouts of their products once they are out in the market, which has caused a lot of losses to their company’s bottom line. With the help of bitcoin and blockchain, these companies can easily track their products, which will keep their company’s costs low.

Blockchain enables logistics companies to reduce employee costs:

Companies can use Bitcoin and blockchain tech to fund more into the services they need rather than giving large bonuses to employees. It will save them from paying high wages for unnecessary people who are not performing well or doing much value add for the company. Therefore, this is a massive return on investment for lean supply chain businesses that need or want to eliminate waste in every aspect of their organization.

Another benefit of reduced labor expenses is that it motivates employees to work hard and excel at their jobs.

Blockchain and bitcoin Engage stakeholders:

Logistics companies can use blockchain and bitcoin to engage their stakeholders more personally. For example, customers will be happy to know that they can track their order’s progress and get updates on stock, delivery, and shipment records.

Blockchain enables insurance:

Insurance companies can use blockchain technology to offer easy premiums, simplified claims processing, faster pay-outs, and even more innovative underwriting. It also helps them better govern risk by having real-time access to data on each stage of the process and reducing fraudulent activities like cargo misdeclaration, a common occurrence in the logistics industry.

Blockchain and bitcoin Improve creditability:

Furthermore, blockchain technology allows companies to increase their credibility and trustworthiness in their industry as they can offer immutable evidence of all transactions, which will help them boost sales, expand their customer base, attract new buyers, and, most importantly, avoid any legal issues with fraudulent claims. In addition, Bitcoin’s ledger is publicly available for everyone to review, assuring clients that they are dealing with a reliable business entity.

Blockchain and bitcoin improve trust:

Companies can use blockchain to inspire trust between both parties involved in the transaction. While it is true that bitcoin transactions are irreversible and distributed across the world, these transactions are still traceable and transparent, which makes it an ideal choice for shipping goods long distances.

Closure:

Bitcoin and blockchain have a lot to offer to logistics companies and other industries that work with digital assets. By fusing them with the e-commerce world, the internet of things, smart contracts, and accounting, more companies stand to gain from blockchain than any other use-cases.

Blockchain technology provides us a way of tracking assets from point A to point B without the need for intermediaries or third parties since it is powered by a public ledger that is connected across multiple networks – this gives the purchaser information on who owns what asset at any given time and gives certainty on whether it has been delivered as agreed or not.