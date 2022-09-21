Book and Podcast Series set to challenge conventional leadership launches in Ireland

21 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A breakthrough book for both senior and aspiring business leaders, set to challenge the conventional ways in which leadership is thought about and practised in business, politics and society, has been launched in Ireland.

Professor John O’Halloran, President of University College Cork (UCC) officially launched ‘The Leadership Mind’ at a live podcast event at the UCC Centre for Executive Education in Cork, on September 7th, 2022.

‘The Leadership Mind’ is co-authored by the distinguished Professor Emeritus Connell Fanning of The Keynes Centre, University College Cork and Dr. Assumpta O’Kane, Chartered Occupational Psychologist.

Dion Fanning, the well-known journalist with The Currency and podcaster, moderated a question-and-answer session with the authors and the audience as the first podcast episode of The Keynes Centre series.

This ground-breaking book argues that despite the millions of words that have been written about ‘leadership’, the concept has yet to be properly understood for the demands of today. The authors take a critical look at the prevailing approaches, pointing out that ‘leadership’ is commonly confused with ‘management’, and put forward their solution which eliminates the confusion.

They develop the new idea of ‘The Leadership Mind’ as the mind that the complexity of the world requires today. ‘The Leadership Mind’ can come about through personal transformation and operates at a level of thinking that is aligned with the challenges of an increasingly complex business environment.

Professor Emeritus Connell Fanning stated, “It’s how you think, not what you think. ‘The Leadership Mind’ is about challenging traditional thinking about leadership and the need for enlarging mentalities. This mind can operate at the uncertainty of today and so is better able to deal with the demands of business, social, and political environments and can navigate the challenges of the future.”

Dr. Assumpta O’Kane added, “It is understood that typically between the ages of 35 and 45, adults reach their peak of development and begin to plateau. But that need not happen – development can continue throughout adulthood, although many are unaware of this. Learnings from ‘The Leadership Mind’ are particularly beneficial for this age group – pre-executive level professionals who wish to deepen their development, broaden their careers and prepare for providing leadership in the future, as well as senior executives who wish to nurture the next generation of leaders.”

President O’Halloran stated, “I am honoured to officially launch ‘The Leadership Mind’ podcast series and book by two esteemed friends and colleagues of the University. The authors of ‘The Leadership Mind’ appear to have made their escape from the dominant way of thinking about ‘leadership’. I am pleased to welcome it as new research from UCC which is situated firmly in our tradition of independent thinking. This means it is challenging us to think afresh, calling on us to escape from old ideas and habitual ways of thinking, and inviting us to make up our own minds about the human phenomenon of ‘leadership’. I hope the podcast series and book will support the development of better leadership required for the challenges that are coming our way.”

The Keynes Centre, named after John Maynard Keynes, one of the great thinkers of the twentieth century, has established a reputation internationally as a pioneer for innovative thinking about leadership, redefining and championing its importance for people in all walks of life and for all kinds of organisations. Inspired by the ideas of Keynes, Professor Fanning and his team offer a range of developmental experiences for individuals and organisations. Find out more about The Keynes Centre by visiting www.ucc.ie/en/keynes.

‘The Leadership Mind’, retailing at €20 is now available to purchase on Amazon, Kindle, Kobo and Apple Books. ‘The Leadership Mind’ podcast series will be available on all regular podcast platforms.