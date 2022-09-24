EAST CORK: Funding for Roches Point sea wall

24 September 2022

By Tom Collins

Cork East Fine Gael TD David Stanton has welcomed confirmation from the Office of Public Works (OPW) that funding is to be made available to Cork County Council to conduct works on the sea wall at Roches Point.

Total funding of €68,445 will be granted by the Department under the Minor Flood Mitigation and Coastal Protection Scheme for the detailed design and construction of a toe wall to stabilise the existing Roches Point sea wall.

Speaking after the OPW had confirmed the allocation, David Stanton said: “I am delighted to learn that the Department has granted funding to strengthen the existing sea wall at Roches Point.

“The condition of the existing sea wall is an issue that has been raised with me by a number of people living in the vicinity in addition to visitors to Roches Point and recognising the need for measures to repair and stabilise, the Department has now granted significant funding to enable such works.

“I want to congratulate those involved locally and in Cork County Council in the efforts made to secure funding and we look forward to the works being conducted in the not-too-distant future”.