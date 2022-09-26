Head of Marketing for SEAT and CUPRA to speak in Cork

26 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Marketing Institute of Ireland’s Cork branch proudly announces first event for 2022/2023 – SEAT and CUPRA Head of Marketing is keynote speaker at event on marketing “disruptor” car brands

The Marketing Institute of Ireland’s Cork branch have announced their first in person event in two years on Tuesday 27th of September at 6:15pm at the Clayton Hotel.

The free event officially opens the 2022/2023 season and will welcome Neil Dalton, Head of Marketing for SEAT and CUPRA to present “Born to be Different: taking risks to build a disruptor brand in an industry where tradition was key” to guests.

Launched in 2018, CUPRA has unapologetically established itself a rulebreaker in the automotive industry. On the night, Neil will be sharing the story of their success, and how they will be securing their brands identity to align with future consumer habits.

Mr. Dalton said of the event: “The example of CUPRA as a rebel in the auto industry provides a platform for a thorough discussion on sealing your brand story to ensure you stand out, while simultaneously futureproofing ourselves in consumers’ eyes. I am looking forward to sharing our unique story with MII at this first event following the pandemic.”

The event, which will be hosted by MII Cork Chair, Jerry Crowley, will also welcome new CEO from the Marketing Institute of Ireland, Shane McGonigle, who will bring invaluable experience spanning a 30-year career to the institute, including a 5-year stint with the Kerry Group where he held positions as European Digital Marketing Director and Strategic Marketing Director.

MII Cork Chair Jerry Crowley said: “We couldn’t be happier to be back in person. We were keen that our first event live up to the reputation of previous ones, so on coming back, we wanted to do it right.

“This is the first event of the season for us, and we wanted to make it free to the public so they can really get a flavor of how we do things at the MII Cork. We all know the best networking happens in person, and our speakers on the night have brilliant knowledge and insights to share with Cork’s marketing industry. We are confident that everyone will leave with something.”

MII’s mission to strengthen the community of marketers in Ireland is embodied through providing high-quality education for professionals seeking to upskill and promoting the member experience as a culture of belonging and innovation through frequent networking events and educational discussion evenings.

Adding in an even further incentive to attend and to celebrate CUPRA’s new partnership with the 3Arena, attendees will be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to attend a concert of their choice at the 3Arena with access to the exclusive 1878 premium Club. Artists to choose from include Westlife, Robbie Williams and Kendrick Lamar*.