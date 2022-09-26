Comedian David McSavage brings “Let’s Touch Base” show to Cork Opera House

26 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Comedian David McSavage comes to Munster this October with his latest tour “Let’s Touch Base” at Cork Opera House (Oct 15th) and UCH Limerick (Oct 6th)

Inspired by subjects such as the awkwardness of corporate language, his recent trip to bring comedy to Ukraine, his non-existent sex life, observations on Irishness and the use of his guitar for the odd sing-song, McSavage hopes to make audiences laugh and squirm with his views on life and his own experiences in this weird age we are living in.

The man behind the hit TV show “The Savage Eye” takes aim at the things most of us have accepted as the norm, breaking down the barriers of what is acceptable to bring up in public. Be prepared to laugh, blush and take a note not to bring your parents or relatives along.

Speaking about his latest show, McSavage says; “Thankfully I haven’t spent much time in a corporate environment because I am not built to rhyme off platitudes such as taking a helicopter view of things, blue sky thinking and touching base. I think “corporate speak” and office life is a form of abuse, especially to people like me who are on some kind of spectrum, even though I’m not sure what that phrase means but I tend to nod if people suggest that I might be.”

MCSAVAGE ON BRINGING COMEDY TO UKRAINE

David McSavage spent some time in Ukraine earlier this year when he made headlines for bringing his comedy tour to the war-torn country.

Speaking about his trip to the Ukraine, David says; “I know it was a random thing to do, to go to a conflict zone with a comedy tour, but the concept was to make the locals laugh and to meet fellow comedians and develop ideas and talk shop with them. I had a great experience in spite of what is going on. I made loads of friends, and I think I heard a few stifled laughs coming from down the back of the venues, I swear!” David McSavage created strong bonds with some Ukrainian performers and he hired female Ukrainian comedian Anastasiya Sil to open up his recent Dublin show at the Olympia Theatre.

For the Munster dates, Father Ted star and stand-up comedian Pat McDonnell will do the warm up for McSavage as Anastasiya had commitments to fulfill back in Ukraine.

ON STARRING ALONGSIDE RALPH FIENNES IN THE UNFORGIVEN MOVIE

David McSavage recently celebrated starring alongside Ralph Fiennes in John McDonagh’s latest movie “The Unforgiven” which is currently in cinemas across Ireland. McSavage spent time last year in Morocco working on the movie in which he has a main role alongside Jessica Chastain.

Speaking about starring in “The Unforgiven”, McSavage says; “I just got back from the movie premier of The Unforgiven in London and it was quite surreal to be standing alongside Jessica and Ralph, these two massive Hollywood actors. They were amazing to work with and spend time with in Morocco last year and the director John McDonagh is a friend of mine. The movie has been well received. It’s a serious watch. I’d love to do more acting roles. I also just wrapped another movie too recently so it’s great to not only do comedy but do some serious acting too. I enjoy doing both.”

“Let’s Touch Base” achieves greatness by not achieving greatness. McSavage will push the boundaries as he always does. Previously described as a “Comedic Beethoven”, McSavage stands out amongst Irish comedians who fear “being cancelled” in these testing times. Promising not to play it safe, “Let’s Touch Base” has all the hallmarks of a great night out.