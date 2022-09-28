VIDEO: Clare Sands to launch albumn at 43rd Cork Folk Festival

28 September 2022

At Live at St Luke’s, Cork, as part of the 43rd Cork Folk Festival

When: Saturday 1st October 2022

Doors@ 19:30 | Show 20:00

Tickets: €21 + booking fee https://uticket.ie/event/clare-sands-album-launch

Following on from the release of her critically acclaimed EP ‘Tírdhreacha Agus Fuaimdhreacha’ (Landscapes & Soundscapes) and smashing subsequent singles ‘Awe na Mná’, ‘Sail On’, and ‘Keep the Flame Burning’, Blarney’s sixth generation fiddler, bilingual singer and multi-instrumentalist Clare Sands releases her self-titled album Wednesday 28th September 2022, on CD and digital.

Having wowed audiences with electric live performances at Celtic Connections, the Irish Arts Center New York, and Glastonbury Festival this summer, Clare marks the release of the album with her biggest ever hometown headline show at Live at St. Luke’s, Cork, Saturday 1st October, as part of Cork Folk Festival, and then sets off on tour for headline shows around Ireland, the UK, and Germany.

Clare’s new album is a celebration of resilience, love and hope. It explores tradition, the sea, and the power of women through the dark and light, love and loss, and the rise and fall. Written and recorded over two years along the West coast from Mizen to Malin, Clare found a path where the Irish and English languages, Traditional, Folk, and Contemporary music meet.

Clare’s distinctive melodies, pulsating rhythms and powerful voice are interwoven with spoken word guests Manchán Magan, Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Fiachna Ó Braonáin & Tommy Sands, and musical guests Aisling Urwin, Steve Cooney & Susan O’Neill. Pre-order the record at https://claresands.bandcamp.com/album/clare-sands

“This Fearless Folk album is for the young and the old, brave and the bold. Join me in this celebration of resilience, love and hope. Bígí liom.” – Clare Sands

Cork Folk Festival is back from 29th September to the 2nd October with four days of stunning folk music. The programme includes over 150 musicians from all parts of Ireland, and a few from abroad, performing over 50 events, in 20 venues around the city.

The festival will be a fully live folk festival and headline act this year will be the wonderful singer Mary Black accompanied by Bill Shanley, Pat Crowley, Nick Scott, Richie Buckley and Liam Bradley, with support from Gráinne Hunt at the Cork Opera House on October 2nd. Trad audiences will be delighted to hear that Na Deise band DANÚ will also feature along with legendary Chieftains’ musicians Sean Keane and Matt Molloy.

The 4-day festival will also include a Céilí Mór, Music Workshops, Song Sessions, Film Screenings, Storytime for Children, and much more. For full programme details, or tickets, visit www.corkfolkfestival.com