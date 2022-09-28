Top Global Energy Management Award for Cork’s Tyndall Institute

28 September 2022

By Tom Collins

Tyndall National Institute won the 2022 Award of Excellence in Energy Management from the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM), a high-level global forum that promotes policies and programs to advance clean energy. An independent panel of international experts selected only three organizations worldwide for this top honour in energy management. Tyndall, at University College Cork, is the first Research Institute Globally to receive this prestigious award.

Recipients of the Award of Excellence will be formally recognized during the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, a joint convening of the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial and 7th Mission Innovation Ministerial, September 21-23, Pittsburgh, USA.

Professor William Scanlon, CEO Tyndall said “A core objective of Tyndall’s research strategy is to develop innovative technologies to help address some of the most pressing sustainability challenges facing society today including climate, energy & clean water, through Tyndall deep tech research. To align our internal operations with this objective, a logical step was to implement an energy management system which is aligned to ISO50001. The benefits of this accredited management system extend far beyond the significant energy and carbon savings which have been achieved to date. The sustainability credentials which have been garnered through the standard have significantly raised the profile of our institute both nationally and internationally, enabling investment from organisations from both the public and private sectors.”

CEM offers the Energy Management Leadership Awards to honor those organizations that have demonstrated sustainable practices through a structured energy management system that is certified to ISO 50001, the international energy management standard.

To enter the awards program, Tyndall developed and submitted a detailed case study describing its experiences and results using ISO 50001. The case study highlights key aspects of Tyndall’s ISO 50001-certified energy management system and identifies resulting benefits, including the following:

5.8% over 3.5 years energy performance improvement

Over €150k annual energy cost savings

510 Metric Tons carbon emissions avoided

International and national recognition of our sustainability credentials resulting in increased investment and the attraction of high quality staff

Derry Kelleher, Facilities Manager, Tyndall explained, “The ISO 50001 standard is a cost-effective framework that enables organizations to take control of their energy use, improving performance, reducing costs and emissions. Working to the standard continuously challenges us to review our operational controls so they can be optimized for energy efficiency.”

A product of international collaboration, this international standard draws on best practices that have led to impressive savings around the world. The standard is proven to be business-friendly, globally relevant, and transformational, as it embeds best practices into any organization and provides a global benchmark for clean energy action. Regardless of an organization’s size or sector, this framework helps maintain and build energy and cost savings year after year.