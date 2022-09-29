Climate Literacy Programme launched in seven Cork City schools

29 September 2022

By Tom Collins

Transition Year students and teachers from seven second-level schools in Cork City are participating in a 10-week Climate Literacy Programme.

Organised and supported by Cork City Council, the programme is delivered by Education for Sustainability, a social enterprise who provide teacher training, teaching resources, lesson plans and a student workbook.

The topics covered include climate change, sustainable development, climate justice, plastic pollution, fast fashion, sustainable transport, biodiversity loss, food, soil and taking action.

Welcoming the initiative, Mary Walsh of Cork City Council’s Sports and Sustainability Team said, “Cork City Council is delighted to support this innovative course that allows students to see the link between their daily choices and behaviours, what they do and consume in their daily lives, and the problems and solutions incurred with the environmental crisis. The course can be taught in schools for many years to come, ensuring the sustainability of the investment and the social and environmental impact of the people involved.”

The participating schools are: Coláiste Choilm, Glanmire Community School, St Vincent’s Secondary School, Coláiste Daibhéid, Ashton School, Coláiste an Phiarsaigh and Terence MacSwiney Community College.

Coláiste Choilm teacher Gráinne Costigan added, “By introducing this module, Coláiste Choilm are focused on achieving a more environmentally friendly future for all. Students are delighted to be taking an active role in their education on sustainability and in a very enjoyable way.”.

Sue Adams of Education for Sustainability commented, “As a social enterprise we value partnerships and this year we are thrilled to collaborate with Cork City Council to deliver our 10-week climate literacy course. This investment will train over 25 teachers and deliver the knowledge, skills and tools to 700 students that will enable them to act for sustainable development now and in the future.”