Water off in part of Cork City

29 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water wishes to advise that network improvement works in Green Park, Cork City, may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses from 8.00pm to midnight on Thursday 29 September.

Irish Water wishes to advise customers in Green Park, Riverview Estate, Summerstown Avenue, Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Lawn and surrounding areas, that as part of network improvement works being delivered in Green Park, there may be disruption to their water supply.

Works were originally planned to take place on Thursday, 15 September but had touled due to unforeseen circumstances.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00053317